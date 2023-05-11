ADB eyes to establish new safeguard unit on project policy, accountability

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) eyeing to establish a new safeguards office under its new operating model (NOM) and undertake the review of its safeguards policies and accountability mechanism.

This was part of ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa’s response during a dialogue with members of civil society organizations (CSO) in Incheon, South Korea. The dialogue was the first time President Asakawa met with CSOs since assuming his position at the Manila-based multilateral development bank in 2020.

This new office, Asakawa said, will require the hiring of new safeguards staff and capacity development, among others. He also said the review of both the safeguards policies and accountability mechanism of the bank will be open to CSOs.

“We welcome CSOs to work with us to help identify those we may have missed,” Asakawa said. “Our work with CSOs is very important and could help communicate to communities for the purpose of safeguards, [among others].”

Safeguard policies, which are part of the governance structure of multilateral development banks (MDBs) like ADB, are necessary to ensure that projects funded by these institutions are socially and environmentally responsible.

Asakawa also said ADB is looking forward to working with CSOs on its climate efforts, economic recovery from the pandemic, and institutional operations, particularly on safeguards.

“I am here together with our Senior Management team to listen and learn from you about how we can focus to achieve a more prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia,” Asakawa said.

During the dialogue, CSOs called on ADB management to prioritize safeguards and meaningful consultation in low and middle-income countries (LMICs) that are facing severe economic challenges due to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Despite ADB’s efforts, safeguards for infrastructure projects have not been effectively delivered, and communities surrounding projects continue to suffer. For instance, the indigenous Magar and Dalit communities in Tanahu, Nepal, still live in limbo with an uncertain future for themselves and their children.

NGO Forum on ADB’s Ryyan Hassan raised critical questions to Asakawa on safeguard policy review; information disclosure and meaningful consultation; risk avoidance and mitigation; financial intermediaries; and accountability mechanism, among others.

The forum said CSOs expect the release of the Working (W)—paper on the Safeguards review Phase 3 process to be released in June. They called on ADB to make the working paper open for at least 120 days of public commenting and be shared in key regional and national languages where ADB has heavily invested.

They also recommended that ADB retain paragraph 54 on meaningful consultation and participation of the Safeguard Policy Statement (SPS) 2009 and reinforce the “Clear, timely, and appropriate disclosure” as provided in paragraph 15 of the Access to Information Policy to be upheld and elaborated through the new SPS.



Further, the new Safeguards, the Forum said, must ensure binding requirements on rigorous risk assessments for all performance standards before project approval. The assessments must be done through extensive consultations with locally affected and grassroots communities to examine all alternatives, including no project option, in light of internationally agreed standards and obligations.



On financial intermediaries, the Forum expressed concern that ADB’s private sector operations department and the different financing modalities, such as financial intermediaries, multi-tranche facilities, joint ventures, and bonds, which the Bank is aggressively promoting are “opaque.”



The Forum stressed that financial intermediaries subprojects must ensure that ADB safeguards are explicitly upheld and delivered across all layers of financing.



CSOs also urged ADB to ensure an independent accountability mechanism, shift the Office of the Special Project Facilitator from management control, and bring it under direct ADB Board supervision. This will make recourse for project-affected communities easier, more accessible, expedient, and cognizant of the community’s demands.



“In the Philippines, the ADB appears to be conveniently sidestepping the reality that it has financed several coal power projects and has a responsibility to support prompt closure, environmental rehabilitation, and community restitution,” the NGO Forum also said.



“In all instances, Forum urges the ADB to explicitly commit to excluding support for resource-intensive ‘fuel-switching’ options, including those which depend upon biomass, ammonia, or burning waste, as well as to excluding large hydropower when considering what will be financed under the ETM as ‘clean energy’,” it added.



The CSOs also raised questions on Gas saying that as of 2019, it is the leading contributor to global fossil emissions, while coal emissions are declining. In the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, CSOs said it is clear that there is no more room for new gas, oil and coal projects to still have a chance to achieve the 1.5-degree global target.



This is notwithstanding the current LNG supply problems, and volatility of global and Asian LNG prices, which has caused spiraling high prices of electricity and inflation in key gas dependent Asian countries.



The Forum also asked the ADB to suspend its support for the $121 million waste-to-energy (WtE) incinerator project in Thilafushi, Maldives, as it conflicts with international conventions on waste transport and sustainable development.



Instead, the CSOs said, ADB should prioritize viable Solar and Wind solutions, and remove large-scale hydropower dams and geothermal projects from being classified as renewable energy solutions.



“The ADB must prioritize the interests and well being of communities over profit and economic growth. The Bank must take concrete steps to mitigate the adverse impacts of its projects on vulnerable communities, including indigenous peoples, women, and marginalized groups,” the Forum said.



“This includes conducting thorough social and environmental impact assessments, consulting with affected communities, and implementing measures to mitigate and address any negative impacts,” they added.



Countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Philippines, Nepal, and Bangladesh are experiencing severe budget shortfalls, rising inflation, soaring fuel and electricity prices, and food price hikes.



To ensure the stability of LMICs, the ADB must prioritize responsible project selection, design, and implementation going forward. The forum urges the ADB to take real responsibility in ensuring that the LMICs achieve Paris 1.5 aligned energy security and sovereignty. -30-