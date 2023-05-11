A fresh perspective for homemakers

byBusinessMirror
May 11, 2023
1 minute read
Calda Throw Blanket, Greenpan Reserve Taupe 10-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, SKA Color Block and Casse Pillow Cover, Venus Fluted Glass Hurricane Candle Holder
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

QUALITY, craft and timeless design meet a fresh perspective at Crate and Barrel (www.crateandbarrel.com.ph). Discover their new arrivals with vibrant earthy hues, natural woods and clean lines, designed for long-lasting beauty.

For discerning homemaker, the look this season is inspired by the lifestyle and natural beauty of the coast. Think laidback vibes with a modern mindset—fresh finds for every room indoors or outdoors. Bring home stylish furniture and houseware to refresh your space and create a warm, inviting feel with nature-inspired accents, pops of color and artful patterns.

Transform the bedroom with the Canyon Canopy Bed, create your outdoor oasis with the Batten Collection, make a statement with the FSC-certified Ezra Natural Rye Wood Bar Cabinet, go modern with the Tidal Upholstered Sofa, easily revamp with new pillows, décor and throws, or bring richness to your table with hand-dripped stoneware like the Café Collection.

Discover these and more of Crate and Barrel’s newest arrivals that you’ll simply love to live with. With stores at SM Aura Premier, SM Makati, SM Megamall, and online at www.crateandbarrel.com.ph, homemakers can order by phone or shop online.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares

Related Posts

Read more

12 life improvements: Get in touch with feelings

Emotions are expressions of our deepest selves. However, they are oftentimes overlooked or totally ignored. Licensed psychologist Jonice Webb, PhD explained that acknowledging these feelings may be more challenging for those with families that discount sentiments.

byBusinessMirror
May 11, 2023
Carlo Atienza-Sui Generis
Read more

Managing with foresight

WHEN I was still a trainer, I noticed that two managers in our department had different leadership styles. One was easily flustered and would only address issues as they came. Even if there was a clear list of what needs to be done, she always got sidetracked by an emergency. In the end, her team was always asking her questions on what to do next. On the other hand, the other manager was always so organized and maintained her composure. Her team had answers for every question, everyone knew what they were doing, and the team worked well with each other. I discovered later that they exemplified a reactive leader and a proactive one.

byCarlo Atienza
May 10, 2023
Read more

The US Navy 7th Fleet Band at SM Megamall

THE US Navy 7th Fleet Band Far East Edition gave mallgoers a taste of all-American music during a recent performance at SM Megamall with their repertoire of traditional New Orleans-style jazz and American Top 40 hits.

byBusinessMirror
May 10, 2023