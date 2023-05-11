76% of Pinoys skip non-essential spending–PwC report

About 76 percent of Filipino consumers say they expect to cut non-essential spending, according to a study conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

According to the report released by PwC titled “Global Consumer Insights Pulse Survey: Philippines cut,” 76 percent of the 212 Filipino consumers who responded in the survey said, “I have stopped entirely” and “I am holding back” on spending on non-essentials, considering the current economic climate.

The international professional services firm said the “gloomy” economic climate has triggered concerns around personal financial situations.

Meanwhile, 46 percent of Filipino respondents also noted they will spend less on luxury items because “cost increases are prohibitive.”

With this, PwC noted the proposed luxury goods tax in the National Budget for 2023 might create “further impact” on spending.

As to the platform they prefer when shopping, the firm revealed that online shopping is increasingly the “go-to” for Filipino consumers; however, physical shopping remains key to product quality assurance and in-store experience.

In the next six months, 46 percent of Filipino respondents said they would increase their use of online shopping.

In contrast, when asked why Filipino consumers will shop in physical stores and/or use click and collect services, 80 percent of the respondents said they prefer such option because they are “able to check if product is broken or faulty”; 77 percent said they prefer to view or test products before buying and 60 percent said they enjoy shopping in-store.

Meanwhile, the firm also revealed that 80 percent of Filipino respondents are willing to pay more for products by companies with a reputation for ethical practices.

In terms of purchasing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)-centric products, 91 percent of Filipino respondents said they will, “to a great extent,” pay a “higher than average price” for a product that is recycled or contains sustainable materials.

Ninety percent of Filipino respondents also noted that they are willing, to a great extent, to purchase at a higher than average price products that are sourced or produced locally.

Globally, the PwC survey revealed that “to a large degree,” Covid continues to influence the experiences of consumers and the industries that cater to them.

“E-commerce grew massively during the pandemic in part because in many areas it was the only type of commerce available. Some of that boom is subsiding. But what seem like short-term declines may simply be mean regression in the context of long-term growth,” PwC said.

According to the firm, 43 percent of global consumers surveyed said they plan to increase online shopping in the next six months.

The Global Consumer Insights Pulse Survey was conducted in December 2022 and the report was released in March 2023. The survey was conducted among 9,180 consumers across 25 territories, PwC noted.