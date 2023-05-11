60 Eastern Visayas towns to benefit from ₧87-M anti-poverty project

TACLOBAN CITY—The Department of Agriculture (DA) is rolling out the second phase of the Special Areas for Agricultural Development (SAAD) Program to 60 poor towns in Eastern Visayas (Region 8) with an P87 million budget this year.

The six-year project will focus on towns belonging to the 5th and 6th income classes, guided by four core components—social preparation, food production and livelihood, marketing assistance and enterprise development, and program management.

“The program is implemented to continue the department’s efforts to contribute to the poverty reduction of farmers and fisherfolk in the country by providing assistance in the form of livelihood packages,” DA Eastern Visayas Regional Executive Director Andrew Orais said on Wednesday.

The project prioritizes the marginalized rural farming and fishing communities in the country, targeting two essential services that advance not only the welfare of the disadvantaged segment of the population but also the local agricultural development of the rural communities.

Mandated to protect and promote food security, the SAAD acts as part of DA’s actions in addressing immediate challenges such as persistent poverty in rural areas and food insufficiency by strengthening local food production through the provision of agriculture and fishery livelihood projects.

On the other hand, interventions under the 1st phase from 2017 until 2022, will be continuously monitored and endorsed as banner programs for further support.

Image credits: DA Region 8





