Vikings Luxury Buffet Restaurant, Tong Yang renew partnership with PCPPI

Vikings Luxury Buffet Restaurant (Vikings), the Philippines’ largest buffet-style dining destination, Tong Yang, the premium unlimited grill and shabu-shabu restaurant, recently renewed their long-term partnership with Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines, Inc. (PCPPI).

Under the agreement, the two restaurants will exclusively serve PCPPI’s well-loved beverage brands in all branches for the next three years. These include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Mug, 7-Up, and Lipton Iced Tea. With this, more foodies can pair their favorites from Vikings and Tong Yang’s wide array of culinary specialties with PCPPI’s drinks nationwide.

Present during the contract renewal program were Vikings Group of Companies President and Owner Jackson Go and Sr. Supply Chain Manager Luzvie Sityar-Villanueva. They were joined by PCPPI Head of National Key Accounts Red Israel, Region Commercial Head Mayette Guro, and National Key Accounts – Food Service Director Alex Catindig.

“PCPPI is honored to continue to collaborate closely with Vikings Luxury Buffet Restaurant and Tong Yang as they take more Filipinos on memorable journeys around the world through delicious food. We look forward to supporting the Vikings team as they further their mission in delivering memorable gastronomic experiences,” said Mr. Israel.

Vikings has redefined the standards of dining class and style with its renowned status of being the largest buffet restaurant in the Philippines. Tong Yang elevates the grill and hotpot dining experience with its outstanding selection of unlimited fresh seafood, meat, and vegetables. Other dining destinations under the Vikings Group include Four Seasons Buffet and Hotpot, Niu by Vikings, Putien, and Mey-Lin. For more information about PCPPI and its brands, please visit www.pepsiphilippines.com