The US Navy 7th Fleet Band at SM Megamall

THE US Navy 7th Fleet Band Far East Edition gave mallgoers a taste of all-American music during a recent performance at SM Megamall with their repertoire of traditional New Orleans-style jazz and American Top 40 hits.

Known for sharing their passion for advancing peace and goodwill through music, the US 7th Fleet Band Far East Edition is a popular music ensemble known for its incredible versatility.

Transforming from a brass band to a rock band to a jazz combo, the group can be heard playing contemporary hits, jazz, classic rock, local regional favorites, and anything in between.

US Navy musicians comprise the band, which has been featured at major events throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region, and has entertained hundreds of thousands of people over the years.

During their visit to Manila, the five-piece ensemble also held workshops and performances at the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (University of the City of Manila), Saint Scholastica’s College, and the Philippine High School for the Arts.

The performance of the US Navy 7th Fleet Band was presented by the United States Embassy in the Philippines, and is one of the exciting cultural events at SM Megamall.