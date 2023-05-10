‘Strong consumer spending will lift Shell core earnings’

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. (PSPC) is optimistic that its core earnings will rise by 6 to 7 percent this year on the back of higher demand for oil.

“For the remainder of the year, we expect that we will grow core earnings by at least in line with the GDP growth in the country, which is between 6 to 7 percent. That’s mainly driven by the expectations on the increase motorization in the country and improved consumer spending for the remainder of the year, as well as the overall demand recovery for the country,” said PSPC Chief Financial Officer Reynaldo Abilo during an online news briefing.

PSPC posted a net income of P4.075 billion last year, up 5.7 percent from the previous year’s P3.85 billion.

The oil firm has set aside up to P6 billion in capital expenditures (capex) this year to mostly fund its mobility business. Abilo said the amount would be funded internally and would be utilized for the expansion of its mobility footprint and the improvement of its supply chain network.

“If you look at last year, we invested P5 to P6 billion of capex. For 2023, we are planning to invest the same level. Approximately about 60 percent of that is for mobility business. We will continue to grow our footprint profitably by about 40 to 60 sites. At the same time, we are going to refresh some existing sites to have more and broader mobility offer for our customers.

We are also ramping up investment in supply chain to make sure assets remain competitive and reliable to deliver demands and requirements of customers,” said Abilo.

PSPC is the country’s second-largest oil company with over 1,100 retail stations nationwide.

The oil firm would have 5 import terminals by 2025. It has already put up 3 terminals in Batangas, Subic and Cagayan de Oro. Construction is ongoing for its fourth medium-range capable import terminal in Darong, Davao del Sur, which will supply the growing energy requirements of the southern region.

“We are on track in terms of having 5 medium-range import facilities by 2025. Our fourth import facility in Southern Davao, Darong, is expected to be completed by 2024,” added Abilo.

The oil firm recently received a favorable decision from the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) in relation to the P3.5 billion in taxes slapped on alkylate imports.

The CTA ruled that alkylate is not subject to excise tax and granted PSPC’s amended petition for review.

During the briefing, Shell Pilipinas President and CEO Lorelie Quiambao-Osial said the company would seek to recover the amount it has paid under protest.

“For the alkylate case, when it comes to payments, we’re talking about P9.8 billion in total. Of that, P4.5 billion was paid under protest and we are going to seek recovery of that amount through administrative and legal processes once the decision is final and executory,” she said.