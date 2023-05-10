Solon asks Congress to probe planned LBP-DBP merger

Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro, 2nd District) called on the leadership of the House of Representatives to investigate the proposed merger of the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP).

According to Rodriguez, there’s a need to amend or repeal the laws respectively governing the two state-owned lenders by another law. He explained the latter would provide for the fusion of the two banks, together with the mandate, objectives, organization and relevant details governing the operation of the emerging entity.

“Let us look into the legal basis of this proposal. It is my opinion that the merger cannot take place without Congress passing an enabling bill,” Rodriguez said last Tuesday. The DBP was created under Republic Act (RA) 2081 of 1958 and the LBP was established by RA 3844 of 1963. Rodriguez said the LBP and the DBP had been created primarily to support the agriculture sector and small and medium enterprises.

In particular, the LBP was organized to help millions of farmers and beneficiaries of the government’s agrarian reform programs, he added.

“I would like to find out if the two banks have been true to their mandates, how much they have lent to farmers and agrarian reform beneficiaries and small and medium businesses and how much funds they have made available to other borrowers, including large corporations,” Rodriguez said.

He pointed out that such information could be gathered from LBP and DBP officials and from beneficiaries during his proposed investigation. Rodriguez said he would also like to know how much the LBP has paid to landowners and payments still to be made, if any.

He said he is also interested in listening to those opposed to the proposed merger, like DBP employees, according to some reports.

“I am willing to support this proposal, if it could be shown that it would benefit our farmers and agrarian reform beneficiaries and small businesses and our people in general, if it would help the banking sector. But we have to do it the proper, legal way,” the Mindanao lawmaker said.

The planned merger of the LBP and the DBP was a move previously opposed but is now being advocated by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

After the merger, the LBP will be the surviving entity given its higher authorized capital stock of P800 billion and stronger financial position.

According to the Department of Finance, the consolidated bank will establish its position as the largest bank in the Philippines with an estimated asset size of about P4.18 trillion and a deposit base amounting to P3.59 trillion.

Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno earlier said the merger is projected to yield at least P5.3 billion in annual operating cost savings, or no less than P20 billion in the next four years.

The 19th Congress has one pending bill―House Bill (HB) 7685, filed by Rep. Gustavo “Gus” S. Tambunting last March 23―on the merger of the LBP and the DBP.