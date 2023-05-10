SM Supermalls mounts first ‘Sustainable Fashion Runways’ to celebrate Earth Month ’23

SM Supermalls mounted the first-ever Sustainable Fashion Runways in celebration of Earth Month 2023 last Saturday, April 29 at Samsung Hall in SM Aura, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

Sustainable Fashion Runways is a runway show event poised to showcase eco-friendly collections of various fashion designers inside and outside the Philippines. The chosen fashion creators advocate authentic sustainability and eco-friendliness in their designs, products, production and business practices in their fashion labels.

SM Supermalls mounted the first-ever Sustainable Fashion Runways in celebration of Earth Month 2023 last Saturday, April 29 at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City. Due to unpredictable weather on Saturday, the runway show was moved to Samsung Hall instead of the al fresco Skypark Level 5 in SM Aura, Taguig.

“SM Supermalls whole-heartedly supports, encourages and takes active steps to create positive impacts on communities and the environment. We do this arm-in-arm with our corporate social responsibility group, SM Cares. Together, we look for, research about and put into action programs and activations that are aligned with our unwavering commitment to caring for the Environment,” SM Supermalls shared in a statement.

“Sustainable and eco-ethical fashion can greatly contribute to managing environmental waste. Filipino mall-goers are also more conscientious now about the environment and the impacts of consumer shopping habits. By supporting sustainable fashion brands, Filipinos make a positive difference one purchase at a time.”

“SM Supermalls and SM Cares are glad to not just be part of the solution to environmental waste management but to be an active leader and change-maker through the programs and partnerships we engage in.”

For its premiere season, Sustainable Fashion Runways highlighted Australia-based label ‘Lost Lorelei’ by Australian-Filipina designer Lorelei Bookluck.

Lorelei Bookluck is the creative force behind global eco-friendly resortwear Lost Lorelei. The Australian-Filipina style visionary has been known for her edgy yet laidback designs created for the lifestyle of a globetrotter. She has studied eco-friendly business practices in fashion for five years to ensure integrity in maintaining sustainability from fabric sourcing to production process.

Bookluck‘s collection showcased creations with edgy silhouettes in neutral colors, putting an oomph and a new fierceness into sustainable fashion.

The behind-the-scenes of the runway show will be witnessed on the reels of Stylish TV on iWantTFC, TFC & MYX Global in July 2023.

Sustainable Fashion Runways is presented by SM Aura, and co-presented by SM Supermalls & Stylish Magazine & Stylish TV. The event was also sponsored by Browhaus Manila and Strip.

Stylish Magazine is an online publication that features "your daily dose of self-love, style & inspiration." It has since expanded into a television format dubbed as Stylish TV. Stylish TV ranked on the 37th spot among the Top 50 most watched multicultural shows in the USA for its previous season in 2022, according to a Comscore report.