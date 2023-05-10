Sen. Escudero prods Navy to set aside sub acquisition plan…for now

SEN. Francis Escudero advised the Philippine Navy to “shelve its plan” to buy submarines and instead prioritize buying boats “for disaster and relief.”

“Before it borrows money to buy submarines,” the senator suggested, “the Philippines should first acquire locally-made ships, like floating hospitals and rescue boats.”

The senator suggested that will “aid people and towns hit by typhoons, which are getting frequent and stronger.”

Escudero hastened to clarify, however, “I am for stronger Navy,” adding “I am a great fan of our sailors.”

But, he stressed, “The reality is we cannot realize our submarine dreams if what we have is a ‘salbabida’ budget.”

Escudero, however, held out hopes that “perhaps, when our finances improve, then we can give the Navy the ships it deserves,” noting, “Sabi nga, a rising tide raises all ships.”

“With economic buoyancy comes the ability to buy more Navy ships,” the senator pointed out.

Escudero affirmed that he supports the Navy Modernization Plan, adding, “in fact, I am of the opinion that the current shopping list should be nudged up a bit.”

But in so far as the planned purchase of two diesel-electric attack submarines for a total price tag of P70 billion, “I think this should be shelved at the moment,” he said, adding, “And to their credit, the Navy Command said the purchase can wait.”

Meanwhile, it was suggested, “the government should increase its inventory of boats that can be used for disaster and relief.”

At the same time, the senator noted “one good suggestion is to commission the building of multipurpose vessels which can serve as floating hospitals, barracks of rescue workers, cargo bay for rescue equipment, emergency power plant, food pantry, among others.

Moreover, this could be rapidly deployed to areas whose roads and power have been cut off.

He added that these boats could be “built and outfitted by local shipbuilder, “thus helping the economy by creating jobs… no outflow of dollars.”