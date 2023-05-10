Rice farmers receive ₧5.8B worth of aid as of March–DA

The government has distributed assistance to rice farmers amounting to P5.8 billion as of March, a Department of Agriculture (DA) official said.

In a statement, DA Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban said, “more than 1.178 million rice farmers received support under the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance amounting to P5.8 billion as of March.”

The department has also extended fertilizer assistance and fuel discount vouchers to cushion rising production costs, he added.

In addition, the DA also provides marketing support through the different modules of the Kadiwa program, which has enhanced food mobilization and consistently connected farmers and fishers with consumers nationwide.

Globally, the Philippines’ local produce, specifically durian and dried pili, have accessed international markets through partnerships with foreign countries.

Panganiban said that for durian alone, a total of $268 million in revenue was generated from the shipment of 28,000 kilos to China in April.

Moreover, he said interventions are also underway to make sure that the hog industry affected by the African swine fever (ASF) is rehabilitated and improved.

Under the swine repopulation program of the government, a total of 19,486 heads of live pig were distributed to more than 8,000 swine raisers, Panganiban said.

Lastly, the undersecretary highlighted the successful interception of smuggled agricultural products through collaborative efforts of various agencies, as well as the public’s cooperation.

“We are inspired to intensify our public service by the stories and experiences of our farmers and fishermen regarding the Department’s support to them, including the assistance we provide in their agricultural and fishing activities,” Panganiban said during the 2023 Farmers’ and Fisherfolk’s Month celebration recently.

For her part, DA Undersecretary Agnes Catherine Miranda said that the event aims to recognize the invaluable contribution of Filipino farmers and fishers in nation building.

During the pandemic, amid the various challenges, the country’s food heroes continued to strive and sustain agricultural productivity, ensuring that the nation’s food security would not collapse, she added.

“True enough, our nation could only be strong and able to go forward with their hard work, tilling our lands, and harvesting the bounties of our seas to put food on the table of every Filipino,” she said.