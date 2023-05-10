Ramadhan trade fair in Cotabato nets P16.9-M sales

DAVAO CITY—The trade fair mounted in Cotabato City during the month-long fasting period of the Ramadhan raked in P16.9 million for exhibitors and sellers in Cotabato City.

The Bangsamoro Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism (MTIT) said the Ramadhan Trade Fair 2023 also generated 200 jobs to 54 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and more than 20 other food vendors.

Snooky Gani, chief of Enterprise and Trade Development Division, said the total revenue in the fair exceeded the target sales of P12 million.

The fair was started on March 21 and up to April 20 at the Bangsamoro Government Center (BGC) in Cotabato City.

She also said the MSMEs were provided with a venue “to showcase, promote, and sell products made by our local entrepreneurs, which also helped increase the revenue.”

“The trade is also a way to enable other people from outside the Bangsamoro region to better perceive and understand diverse cultures working together towards economic recovery and seeking cultural solidarity,” Gani said.

The Ramadhan Trade Fair runs 30 days annually with a minimum target of 50 entrepreneurs showcasing Halal products and services, she said. “This gives us a strong motivation to pursue efforts such as this to further support MSMEs in the region.”

The exhibitors featured local products such as native delicacies, processed foods, souvenirs, garments and fashion accessories, and other genuine local products.

The trade fair awarded the Most Promising MSME/Entrepreneur to Hassaraff Seafoods and Grill Restaurant, Realuxe Cafe and Al-Diwan Restaurant and the Best Dressed Booth to K3 Cellphone Accessories Store, Samra’s Maguindeli and Greatea Café.