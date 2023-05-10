Pinaglabanan is political battleground after San Juan moves Rizal, Bonifacio, Jacinto monuments

Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito, taking the floor at Tuesday’s Senate plenary session, delivered a privilege speech questioning the sudden transfer of three monuments of heroes of the Philippine Revolution that, he said, showcased the key role of San Juan City in that historic period.

Ejercito stressed that the relocation of historic monuments of Filipino heroes in the city is deemed a “national issue,” due to San Juan’s significance to the 1896 Revolution against Spain — implying that such a historical point may have been jeopardized on account of local politics. The current city leaders are political rivals.

The monuments, all made by internationally acclaimed sculptor Eduardo Castrillo, were moved from Pinaglabanan Shrine and Plaza Mayor to what he described as obscure areas within the Pinaglabanan Shrine complex in San Juan.

The Bonifacio and Jacinto monuments were previously situated along Pinaglabanan Street, a bustling thoroughfare at the heart of San Juan, while the Rizal monument was located at the Plaza Mayor.

Bonifacio and Jacinto are the two key figures who led the Battle of San Juan del Monte, the first battle of the Philippine Revolution, on August 30, 1896, shortly after the abrupt discovery of the Katipunan and its plans for revolution.

The lawmaker from San Juan said these monuments were placed in their original locations “to be seen and appreciated by the public” and build awareness on the crucial role that the Katipunan played in the country’s struggle for independence.

Ejercito said he will discuss the issue with the National Historical Commission of the Philippines and is considering filing a resolution to launch a Senate probe on the relocation of these monuments.

‘Safety’ reasons

The city government of San Juan, however, on Tuesday defended the transfer, invoking public safety among the reasons which prompted the transfer. It claimed several vehicular accidents have been reported in the intersections where two of the three monuments were located.

“Regarding the transfer of monuments in Pinaglabanan Shrine, it should be noted that the San Juan City Council initiated the transfer of the monuments from their original locations, the Plaza ng Masa for Jose Rizal and along the streets of Pinaglabanan Shrine for Bonifacio and Jacinto, to the Pinaglabanan Shrine itself,” the city government statement read.

The City said that the decision was supported by two city ordinances: CO. 52, Series of 2021, which relocates the Rizal monument situated at the Plaza ng Masa to the Pinaglabanan Shrine, and CO. 55, Series of 2021, which relocates the monuments of Bonifacio situated at the corner of Pinaglabanan and Valenzuela Streets, and Jacinto at the corner of Pinaglabanan and P. Narciso Streets to the Pinaglabanan Shrine.

Both ordinances, San Juan said, were approved unanimously by the City Council, including the Minority Councilors, and were approved on September 20, 2021, and October 4, 2021, respectively.

It added that the decision to transfer the monuments was intended to pay proper respect and reverence to the heroes who fought in the Battle of Pinaglabanan.

“With the relocation of the monuments of Rizal, Bonifacio and Jacinto to the Pinaglabanan Shrine, visitors can now witness and better appreciate a trio of Eduardo Castrillo’s masterpieces, which, when combined with the Castrillo “Spirit of Pinaglabanan” sculpture at the inner portion of the Pinaglabanan Shrine creates a remarkable ensemble of 4 Castrillo sculptures that welcomes visitors to the shrine.”

City Hall said the transfer of the monuments was approved by the NHCP. The locations of the monuments were carefully studied by the combined groups of the Local Government Unit and the NHCP and proposed by the group to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines ( NHCP) for approval.

The NHCP approved the proposed locations on September 21, 2021, in a document signed by then Officer-in-charge of the Office of Executive Director Carminda R. Arevalo, upon earlier coordination with the NHCP.

The LGU and the NHCP also executed an agreement on the transfer of the monuments to Pinaglabanan Shrine. Under the agreement, the monuments will be maintained by the restoration experts of the NHCP for their “better care.”

“We would like to emphasize that all three monuments are in strategic locations for visitors of Pinaglabanan Shrine to properly appreciate the artistic representations of our national heroes,” the city government said noting that with the pandemic restrictions lifted, “more visitors” have been recorded in Pinaglabanan Shrine, with an average of 3,000 visitors per day.

Additionally, since opening the El Deposito Underground Reservoir, more tours have been accepted in the shrine, with over 100 buses full of students visiting during peak days.

There are 8 national shrines in Metro Manila, including Pinaglabanan Shrine.

The Battle of Pinaglabanan marked the start of the Philippine Revolution against over 300 years of Spanish colonial rule.

Senate to hold hearing

After Ejercito took the floor on Tuesday, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said the matter has been referred to the Senate’s committee on culture, which will conduct the inquiry.

Deputy Minority Leader Sen. Risa Hontiveros pointed out that there are national and international laws and charters that provide guidelines for relocation, conservation and restoration of national monuments and sites.

Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III raised the need to revisit Republic Act 10066 or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009 to determine if the law is being implemented effectively. “I anticipate that this (privilege speech) will be referred to the proper committee. I hope that we can establish the facts so that we can appreciate and see how the law is being implemented,” Pimentel said.

Sen. Robinhood Padilla said the structures honoring heroes should be placed in the streets for the people to see, and thus serve as constant reminders of the courage of heroes who defended our country’s freedom. “These monuments should be seen by our people regardless of age and gender every day in the streets. Our people should not have to go to parks just to see Andres Bonifacio, Jose Rizal, and Emilio Jacinto,” Padilla said in Filipino.