PHL durians making Chinese go bananas

The shipment of the first batch of durians, a fruit that is banned by some hotels and on transportation service in Southeast Asia, signaled the opening of an additional revenue stream for Filipino planters. Local growers from Davao sent the first shipment of 28 tons (or 28,000 kilograms) of durians to Beijing. (See, “Durian is now one of Davao City’s top export crops,” in the BusinessMirror, April 10, 2023). The actual shipment happened after a series of farm inspections in Davao City and business-to-business negotiations since December 2022.

Durian producers in the region are optimistic that China will buy more of their crop, as the Chinese are known to be fond of the pungent fruit. The first shipment is just a fraction of the estimated 40,000 metric tons (MT) of durians that Davao City produces annually, so in terms of the capacity of the region to supply the requirements of the Chinese market, it is more than capable of doing so. The export to China could encourage other planters to ramp up output in anticipation of the increase in demand for durians.

The opening of the Chinese market for durians is certainly good news for a country that continues to struggle to diversify its agricultural exports. Based on a report published by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in September 2022, bananas remained as the major fresh fruit export of the Philippines based on data from 2017 to 2021. However, its share in terms of export earnings in 2021 fell by nearly a third as total volume shipped declined by 36.1 percent to 2.43 million metric tons, from the previous year’s 3.8 MMT.

Durian producers and local officials would do well to remember the experience of banana exporters. After years of dominating certain markets, Philippine bananas are now competing with Latin American countries, such as Guatemala, which stripped the Philippines of its status as the world’s second-largest exporter of the fruit. Apart from the increasing competitiveness of other exporters, local banana producers also struggled to meet increasing demand as pests drastically reduced output and rising production costs made it difficult for traders to ensure stability of prices.

In the case of Philippine durian, one of its closest competitors is its neighbor in Southeast Asia. Vietnamese farmers are again ramping up their durian production to take advantage of the appetite of the Chinese market for the fruit. (See, “Coffee drinkers pay more as farmers prefer growing durians in Vietnam,” in the BusinessMirror, May 4, 2023). VnExpress, a Vietnamese online news site, said in a report last March that Chinese farmers are finally growing durian successfully in China’s southern regions.

China imported over 800,000 MT of durian valued at $4 billion last year as demand for the fruit in the East Asian nation continues to soar. The initial shipment from the Philippines is just a small fraction of this volume, which indicates that there is a lot of room for growth. Taking advantage of the opportunities presented by the appetite of the Chinese for Philippine durian is another matter, something that requires foresight and careful planning.