P.A. Properties reinforces partnership with Hankyu Hanshin

LAGUNA, PHILIPPINES—Laguna-based property developer P.A. Alvarez Properties and Development Corporation (P.A. Properties) and Japanese property developer Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corporation (HHPC) reinforced their growing partnership through another Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on March 24, 2023.

The MOU will be instrumental in spurring more property developments in Laguna, Pampanga, and Metro Manila while supporting PA Properties’ commitment to provide Filipinos with quality homes and help ease the housing backlog in the country.

This is not the first time that P.A. Properties banded together with the Osaka-based property developer, as the two companies inked their first deal back in 2017. The companies expanded their developments through a joint venture agreement that built the Idesia communities.

Projects stemming from the partnership between the two companies include properties in Dasmariñas (Idesia Dasmariñas, Idesia Heights), Lipa (Idesia Lipa), and Cabuyao (Idesia Cabuyao).