New SBMA chief sets path for Subic Freeport

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT—Harking back to the spirit of volunteerism that made this free port progressive, newly appointed Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator Jonathan D. Tan on Monday defined his administration’s direction and urged employees to help create a sustainable business community here.

“SBMA people are known for their spirit of volunteerism and this is where I want to anchor our service on,” Tan said.

Pointing out that his goal is to make Subic more progressive, he said there is a need to encourage more investors into Subic and, thus, create more jobs. “If we do right, we will go far,” he added.

The new Subic chief addressed SBMA employees and local government officials from around Subic during Monday’s flag-raising ceremony at the SBMA main office, making his first public appearance here following his appointment by Malacañang on April 28.

Tan, a former mayor of Pandan town in Antique, replaced former Olongapo mayor Rolen Paulino Sr. who resigned on April 15 after serving as SBMA head since March last year.

Paulino, who took his oath of office last Friday as director of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, was not present in Monday’s ceremony, breaking tradition here for a formal turnover between outgoing and incoming administrations.

Those who attended the ceremony included Olongapo City Vice Mayor Jong Cortez, Zambales town Mayors Elmer Soria of San Marcelino and Edsel Lonzanida of San Antonio; and Bataan Mayors Jopet Inton of Hermosa and German Santos Jr. of Dinalupihan.

In his message to SBMA employees, Tan revealed his administration’s directions and development plans, and then emphasized the role of employees to attain them.

“We want to create a progressive and sustainable business community. We want to regain the trust and confidence of our present locators. We want future locators to see what we can offer them. We want a better work environment for us all,” Tan said.

“Our passion to serve should be driven by our collective actions to work without coercion or by mere compliance alone. It is to work with pride and dignity on what we do and why we serve that makes volunteerism a genuine call for service,” he added.

To attain these goals, Tan stressed the need for commitment and dedication from SBMA employees. “Change starts with people and in people. It starts with us. Let’s work together for a better and stronger Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority,” he said.

Tan also stressed that it was public service and his intention to help the community that brought him to Subic. He said that respect, open communication, collaboration, and teamwork would be the SBMA’s rules of engagement under his leadership.

The new chairman also gave the assurance that his office will always be open to employees, and that he would listen to local government units around the Subic Freeport. “Although I am not from Olongapo, Zambales, or Bataan, we will help each other as family,” he vowed.

Tan brought to Subic vital experiences as a businessman and local government executive for three terms in Antique. Named as one of the country’s Most Outstanding Mayors in 2012, a feat he shared with city mayors like Alfredo Lim of Manila and Edgardo Pamintuan of Angeles, Tan also served as president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) in Antique, and official of LMP-National from 2013-2016.

With his trademark JDT program, which stood for jobs, development and tourism, Tan was recognized for enhancing the local tourism industry, resulting in the inclusion of Pandan among the 77 tourism development areas identified by the Department of Tourism.

Tan’s initiative to source out funds from the Senate was said to have paved the way for more development projects in his hometown.