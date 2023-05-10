Megaworld, liquor unit to get a chunk of AGI’s 2023 capex

Alliance Global Group Inc., the holding firm of businessman Andrew Tan, on Tuesday said it will spend some P70 billion in capital expenditures this year, a chunk of which will go to its property development arm and its liquor business.

Caroline L. Kabigting, the company’s investor relations officer, said during the Philippine Stock Exchange’s STAR event that of the P70-billion capex, some P55 billion will be used by Megaworld Corp. to fund its various developments, P7 billion for Emperador Inc. and the balance of P2 billion for Golden Arches Development Corp.

This year’s capex is 22 percent higher than the previous year’s P57 billion in expenditures.

“We have outlined our growth strategies for enterprise businesses, because we believe in the prospects of our and our group’s execution capabilities. We are doing all this as we continue to strengthen our position as a truly premium lifestyle conglomerate,” Kabigting said.

Megaworld, she said, will launch three new townships this year, likely in Luzon and Mindanao. The property developer, which already has 30 townships to date covering 5,170 hectares of land all over the country, will launch about P60 billion worth of projects.

“And that should help generate its target reservation sales of P130 billion this year,” she said.

Over the next few years, Megaworld is also looking at expanding its office gross leasable area (GLA) by 207,000 square meters, and its shopping mall GLA by 160,000 square meters. It is targeting to add about 3,160 hotel room keys in the next 5 years.

For Emperador, it envisions international operations to contribute at least half to the business by 2025 from the current 35-percent share.

To hit this target, Emperador intends to double its branded single malt sales and that has been growing by 18 percent annually in 2020 to 2022. It wants to achieve a high single-digit growth in brandy sales, which it already achieved last year.

“Emperador will also continue to implement its three-pronged strategy CPI: C is to ‘contemporize’ as it builds brand equity among the millennials and Gen Zed markets. P to ‘premiumize’ as it focuses on single malt and higher margin premium products. And I to ‘internationalize’ as it continues to build its presence in the biggest spirits market markets like China and North America,” she said.

For Travelers International Hotel Group Inc., which holds Tan’s resort and gambling business, the company has posted a turnaround in operations last year.

To sustain such growth, it is rebuilding the share of its premium mass gaming segments gross gaming revenues to 50 percent from the current 40 percent, Kabigting said.

“It is also looking at further expanding its VIP business to increase charter operations. And it aims to further improve its foot traffic at the New Port World Resorts complex,” she said.

For Golden Arches, which holds the master franchise to operate McDonald’s in the country, it is planning to launch 50 stores throughout the country backed by a capex budget of about P4 billion, half of which will be shouldered by Tan as the group owns 49 percent of the company.