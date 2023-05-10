Megawide returns to profitability in 2022

Megawide Construction Corp. said it recorded a consolidated net income of P2.8 billion in 2022, a reversal of the P893.2-million loss it incurred in the previous year.

Consolidated revenues amounted to P14.4 billion, down by 11 percent from the previous year’s P16.29 billion, due mainly to the construction business.

The company said the results included exceptional gains from the airport transaction, representing part of the frontloaded value from the divestment in GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC) and one-off items related to terminated projects in the construction segment that were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

“The Covid-19 pandemic affected Megawide in multiple fronts, particularly in terms of our operations and financial position. Alongside these challenges were opportunities, which we believe will help us address most of these concerns,” Edgar Saavedra, the company’s chairman and CEO, said.

Among these developments were newly-awarded projects and the monetization of investment in GMCAC, concessionaire for the award-winning Mactan Cebu International Airport.

New projects in 2022 included contract package-104 of the Metro Manila Subway System, additional packages for the Suncity Westside City Resorts complex and supply and build contracts of pre-cast materials for 3 new locations of PhirstPark Homes’ residential developments.

These brought the company’s order book to P50.8 billion as of end-2022 and among the biggest in the company’s history.

“The transaction involving the company’s airport subsidiary GMCAC proved very timely and provided us more flexibility to pursue our broader growth agenda. Specifically, it enabled us to ease our balance sheet by de-levering a portion of our bank debts and de-risk our assets from forecasted global economic slowdown and the Russian-Ukraine conflict,” Saavedra said.

As of end-December 2022, Megawide’s total interest-bearing loans and borrowings declined to P27.8 billion from P49.5 billion by the end of December 2021, with bank debt-to-equity ratio significantly narrowing to 1.4 times from 2.6 times.

“The move also unlocked funds that we believe will accelerate our diversification into more recycle-resilient, scalable, and emerging growth segments and strengthen our stakeholder base, as we explore other ventures and pursue a more focused ESG agenda,” Saavedra said.

The company recently signed a Shareholders’ Agreement with Singapore-based Evolution Data Centers to design, build and operate a state-of-the-art carrier-neutral data center in the Philippines, facilitating Megawide’s pivot towards digital infrastructure. Megawide is also fast-tracking the expansion of its transit-centric developments around Luzon to connect to the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange via hub-and-spoke model.

Outside Luzon, Cebu2World Development Inc. is engaged in its Carbon Market Redevelopment Project, which will further renew the urban landscape of Cebu.