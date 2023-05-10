MakatiMed offers precision oncology cancer genetics testing

THE country’s top health institution, Makati Medical Center recently announced a new subspecialty service in cancer genetics.

This innovative service aims to identify high-risk individuals through genetic testing and provide personalized care based on their genetic profile.

The new offering at Makati Medical Center (www.makatimed.net.ph) is intended for families who have diseases affecting multiple generations, those with specific patterns of malignancies involving several family members, those with more than one primary cancer, and those whose family members develop cancer at a young age.

To provide this innovative service, MakatiMed has enlisted experts trained in the field of oncogenetics.

These experts will conduct pre-test and post-test counseling, and they will be a vital part of the program. Additionally, the health institution is working to provide comprehensive genomic analysis and predictive cancer testing for all family members who may want to avail this offering.

Cancer affects millions of people worldwide, and the introduction of cancer genetics through precision oncology at Makati Medical Center represents a significant step forward in the fight against cancer.

It is also a testament to MakatiMed’s commitment to providing the highest quality health care to its patients.