Logistics company expands further in PHL, abroad to reach out to more Pinoys, MSMEs

BEXCS Logistics Solutions Inc., a 100-percent Filipino-owned company rooted in Bulacan, announced that it is set to expand its footprint not only in the Philippines but also in neighboring countries such as Hong Kong and Taiwan on the back of the growing e-commerce industry and the constant increase in number of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Seen benefiting businesses, especially micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as end-consumers that require an efficient and reliable delivery partner, such initiative will be made possible with the company’s international alliance with Taiwan’s XTurn, XMart, BXBase, 3S Biotech, EAK Engineering Consultants & Technology Co. Ltd., Royal Global Business Center Corp., Cloud8 Taiwan Restaurant, and Taiwan Chamber of Commerce Inc.

To promote cross border trade, BEXCS will be the fulfillment and distribution partner for the import and export of goods between the two neighboring countries with the help of the Taiwan Philippine Economic Corp. Also, it has a tie up with TAMMEE of Hong Kong, along with Italian Chamber of Commerce Inc., Philippine E-Commerce Association, PLDT and Aquaskin PH.

“I’m very much overwhelmed because they have been supporting us, and it doesn’t just show the camaraderie between Filipinos. What I’m very excited about is that other countries are coming together with the Philippines to bring the lives of our people to a higher level,” Marjorey Rubio, chairperson of BEXCS Logistics and CEO of BEXCS Worldwide, told reporters at a recent briefing in Pasay City.

These collaborations, according to her, are aimed at serving the rising population of OFWs in both East Asian countries, and the thriving online sellers. Being an aggregator of logistics, BEXCS has local partners in each country in order to utilize their resources from warehousing to fleet.

“We are integrating our system to them so that we can be at par with the competition in both Hong Kong and Taiwan,” she said.

Formerly Bulacan Express Courier Services, BEXCS started its operations in 2019, catering to online sellers and suppliers. Since then, it has grown into three business lines: BEXCS Franchise, BEXCS Logistics, and BEXCS Worldwide.

“In terms of annual revenue, just for last year, we were able to hit at about $168,000. That’s just for logistics alone,” Rubio cited.

Apart from going global, the homegrown firm seeks to broaden its local footprint, with the opening of more outlets and major hubs in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

“All these branches in total will be at about 1,300 plus to cover the entire archipelago. But for this year, we are aiming to open 278 branches across the Philippines this year, of which 81 will be owned by BEXCS,” she revealed of their plan in addition to their current 30 plus outlets in Luzon and Cebu. “We are looking at opening in the second and third quarters [of this year].”

To help achieve this goal, the company has offered its franchise line, specifically for Filipino workers abroad.

The top executive said that they are aware that the hard-earned money of a lot of them is not usually handled well for their future. Hence, they provide them a good investment opportunity.

“[Most of] our OFWs do not have a business that they can go home to. So we are prioritizing the applications for our OFW community,” she noted.

What’s more, she bared the upcoming establishment of 37 sorting facilities nationwide, which will complement their fleet of 15,000 motorcycles and 6,000 trucks and vans.

“In the coming years, BEXCS Logistics aims to further reach more places where we can provide more opportunities, especially to our Filipino people, whether they are here in the Philippines or abroad. BEXCS Logistics also aims to broaden its horizons by tapping more markets across the globe and building partnerships with other businesses and nations,” Rubio said.