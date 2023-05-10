KMC opens in QC its first flexible office development for this year

COWORKING spaces provider KMC Solutions Inc. has inaugurated its newest location and first development for this year—an opening salvo for more flexible offices the company will offer this year.

The SM North EDSA Tower 1 in Quezon City is timely as many employees seek to rebuild their social capital, which global management consulting firm McKinsey defines as “the presence of networks, relationships, shared norms, and trust,” following the isolation and disruption caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

As a result, office spaces are now shifting from an individual-focused work environment to a social hub that espouses cooperation and innovative, unscripted collaboration. Workplaces in a hybrid setup allow for the in-person mentoring, meetings, and team communication, valued in particular by increasing numbers of Gen Z employees, but with the seamless versatility for staff to enjoy the ease and efficiency of a working day at home.

“The pandemic has given businesses in the Philippines the opportunity to rethink how they get the most out of their employees. Flexible working from a hybrid office is the future our businesses need,” said KMC Solutions Vice President for Marketing Gian Reyes.

“Hybrid working is emerging as the leading choice in the way we work. Companies that fragment their offices and offer multiple, smaller locations can offer the best of both working worlds and consequently attract and retain the best talent,” he added.

Acknowledging this change, KMC has designed the SM North EDSA Tower 1 in a way that it caters to the various requirements of modern businesses and their employees. It has 553 seats across 2,449 square meter (sq m) of floor space.

A stone thrown away from transit hubs, pedestrian walkways, shopping malls, and restaurants, this workspace is fully equipped with hot desks and retractable outlets alongside a pantry, mind and body training room, shower facilities, and an ice cream machine. With KMC’s community-oriented approach and state-of-the-art facilities, it is poised to become a center for networking, creativity, and career growth.

“Our new office layouts are sensitive to the changing nature of work, with flexible solutions that allow for truly collaborative, meaningful professional engagement. We cater to individuals that need space to express themselves, employees who work best from the sofa, or people that need the structured surroundings of a more traditional office. Our flexible working philosophy means everyone can find the environment that drives their focus, creativity, and innovation,” Reyes explained.

KMC plans to open two more sites in May: the Jollibee Tower along Emerald Street in Ortigas, Pasig City, with 741 seats over 1,869 sq m of floor space; and the 5,590-sq-m Lexmark, a Philippine Economic Zone Authority-accredited building located Cebu Business Park, which will have 1,215 seats. Like SM North EDSA Tower 1, each boasts state-of-the-art tech and business facilities and fully equipped social amenities, making hybrid work more achievable and sustainable for Filipino businesses.

At present, KMC’s total footprint spans across 27 buildings, aggregating to 106,442 sq m. Businesses and individuals renting its office developments can expect flexible workspace designed for human moments. Each site strikes a balance between privacy and openness, with the need for social interaction taking equal precedence alongside business function.

“For businesses in the Philippines, the future of work is clear. People work best when they have the flexibility to work how they are programmed to work, not how they are forced to by traditional workplace norms,” Reyes stressed.