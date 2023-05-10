JG Summit swings to profit in January-March

JG Summit Holdings Inc., the holding firm of the Gokongwei Group, said it had a core net income P4.4 billion in the first quarter, a reversal of the previous year’s core net loss of P689 million, on the back of the recovery of its airline business.

Factoring in noncore items such as foreign exchange gains, the group’s reported bottomline also improved to P5 billion for the period from a net loss of P2.8 billion last year.

Revenues grew 28 percent to P82.3 billion from the previous year’s P66.6 billion.

The company said its revenues from Cebu Air Inc. tripled, while it saw sustained growth momentum across its property and food segments.

There were sizable increases in its equity earnings from Manila Electric Co. and its dividends from PLDT Inc.

“Despite the lingering market challenges on the petrochemicals industry, most of our core businesses are now poised to approximate or even eclipse their pre-pandemic highs with strong recovery in our airline, consistent growth of our food driven by buoyant demand, and the reliability of our real estate earnings,” Lance Y. Gokongwei, president and CEO of JG Summit, said.

“We are also seeing inflation easing out, and this should further result in margin recovery across our portfolio. We are continuing to invest for growth with our planned capex [capital expenditures] program in place such as new aircraft deliveries for CEB [Cebu Pacific], land banking and development projects for RLC [Robinsons Land Corp.] and capacity additions for URC [Universal Robina Corp.], to name a few.”

Sales of food unit URC for March hit a new record high as consumer demand remained buoyant.

Revenues for the quarter totaled P39.8 billion, up 11 percent from last year.

The company said it saw higher foot traffic and retail spending in malls, larger contributions from its residential projects, higher bookings in its hotels, and a steady growth in its office segment.

Cebu Pacific, the company’s airline business, returned to full-quarter profitability after the heavy disruption brought about by the pandemic. Systemwide revenues tripled to P20.9 billion on the back of the strong recovery in its core passenger business and ancillary businesses.

By the second quarter, the company said it expects to reach prepandemic systemwide capacity driven by the continuous recovery of the tourism industry and the strengthened operations of Clark and Cebu hubs.

JG Summit Olefins Corp.’s revenues declined by 30 percent to P8.7 billion in the first quarter due to lower petrochemical sales volumes and weaker selling prices, cushioned by its sustained LPG trading operations. Its decision to temporarily shut down its manufacturing complex beginning February mitigated the adverse impact of thin polymer spreads and subdued global demand on the company’s profitability.