It’s always magical with MR.DIY and Disney

The family one-stop shop for home improvement, MR.DIY, has recently released a new lineup of Disney-themed products. The Always Magical collection is sure to delight Disney fans old and young alike as it’s now carried at more than 370 MR.DIY stores nationwide!

It’s time for long-time Disney fans to nurture their inner child. Children, likewise, will be jumping with joy as they get to see a wide selection of items, including toys, with their favorite Disney characters, heroes, heroines, princesses and more!

Kids will surely love MR.DIY’s wide selection of Disney-themed toy sets and accessories of their favorite characters and heroes!

“Disney has a place in everyone’s heart–from yours truly, to millions of other FIlipinos who grew up watching their favorite Disney movies and tv shows–and who will continue to do so! We know how our market values and cherishes this franchise, and that’s why MR.DIY is making them available across our more than 370 stores nationwide,” said MR.DIY Sr. Marketing Manager Mark Charles Salecina.

MR.DIY’s Always Magical Disney-themed collection has more than 220 items–from handy tumblers and sunglasses for hot days, to Mickey Mouse clocks, lunch boxes and other accessories! The family one-stop shop retailer also has Frozen and Marvel–themed items available! The collection also includes toys, fashion accessories like earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and other items with other beloved Disney characters.

ASSEMBLE! Kids will surely enjoy lunchtime with their friends even better with various Disney-themed lunch boxes and tumblers–which also includes their favorite Marvel superheroes!

Excited to get dibs on your next Disney-themed items? Head on now to your favorite MR.DIY store now! Stay tuned for more exciting sales and promos in our official website and social media at https://www.facebook.com/mrdiyPH