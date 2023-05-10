Globe closes deal on 160 telco towers

Globe Telecom Inc. has closed the sale of 160 telecommunications towers for P1.9 billion, the company said in a disclosure on Tuesday.

According to the regulatory filing, the 160 Globe towers were sold to Miescor Infrastructure Development Corp. (MIDC), an affiliate of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco).

“Globe and MIDC are one in getting this partnership up to speed with the latest batch’s closing, and we undertake to turn over more in the coming months. I am delighted that our tower initiatives continue to provide enormous support in our corporate financing and in the acceleration of our network expansion, which are essential as we digitally enable Filipinos one innovation at a time,” Globe CFO said Rizza Maniego-Eala said.

Miescor acquired 123 ground0based towers and another 37 rooftop towers from Globe.

“We are dedicated to supporting network operators in meeting the evolving needs of businesses and consumers in this rapidly evolving digital age. Our shared goal is to transform the Philippine digital landscape and enable greater access to digital services for all Filipinos,” MIDC President and CEO Helen Grace Marquez said.

This latest tranche is part of the over 7,000 towers that Globe has sold to different tower companies. With the latest closing, a total of 1,020 towers have been transferred to MIDC, whose total order was 2,180 towers.

Globe will then lease the towers back for an initial 15-year period.

“We are certain that our partnership with MIDC reinforces this objective and are excited to see what we can accomplish together,” said Cu.

On Monday, Globe announced another P5.4-billion sale and lease back transaction, a deal signed with Unity Digital Infrastructure Inc.

With this development, the gross proceeds of the transactions will be “close to P100 billion, of which we turned over 44 percent and received P40.5 billion already.”