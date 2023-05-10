Gilas takes on heavily-reinforced Cambodian side in men’s hoops

PHNOM PENH—Gilas Pilipinas will need not only the momentum from a rout of Malaysia but all the strength it could possibly muster this early in the men’s basketball action of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippines goes up against host team Cambodia that’s parading six naturalized players with Justin Brownlee manning the foreign reinforcement for Gilas that’s hard pressed to win back the gold it lost to Indonesia last year.

But Indonesia—all of a sudden—isn’t the only stumbling block for what used to be the region’s one and only basketball powerhouse.

“They are a tough team,” Gilas head coach Chot Reyes said. “You saw the three guys in the 3×3. They have another three. They have like six naturalized players. They are going to be a handful.”

Gilas clobbered Malaysia last Tuesday 94-49 while Cambodia, which won the 3×3 gold medal last Sunday at the Philippines’ expense, trounced Singapore, 85-60, Wednesday.

Cambodia has naturalized players Sayeed Pridgett, Brandon Peterson and Darrin Dorsey, members of the triumphant 3×3 squad.

“We have to be able to adjust and pivot during the game. We have very little knowledge about their games as a team,” Reyes said. “We have some information as individuals, but as a team, very little.”

“It’s really a matter of how we can adapt. Our adaptability is going to be tested,” he added.

Gilas practiced at an outdoor court near the Elephant Hall 2, the basketball venue within the sprawling Morodok National Stadium complex.

Reyes also expressed concern over the basketball playing surface, which is usually used in volleyball and badminton games.

“We shouldn’t be playing on a surface like this. This is the situation that we are dealt with. We just have to embrace and accept it,” he said.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser topscored against Malaysia with 15 points and Justin Brownlee added 11 points. Michael Phillips was also impressive with nine points and 15 rebounds.

The Philippines-Cambodia men’s game is set at 6 p.m. (Manila time) while the Gilas Pilipinas women take on at Singapore at 3 p.m. also local time.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





