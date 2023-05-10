Gary V, Chito Miranda lead OPM’s most influential artists in AIA PHL’s ‘Roar as One’ concert on May 16

AIA Philippines (formerly AIA Philam Life), is set to rally its thousands-strong community in a concert to celebrate its wins in 2022 with the launch of its investment management arm AIA Investment Management and Trust Corporation Philippines (AIAIM Philippines), the successful acquisition of HMO giant MediCard Philippines, and its sustained financial strength and performance, retaining the top spot in net worth, and number two in net income and assets in the latest Insurance Commission Ranking.

The event is set on May 16, and brings together some of the biggest names in OPM, headlined by brand ambassadors Gary Valenciano and Chito Miranda, alongside featured artists Parokya ni Edgar, Ely Buendia, December Avenue, Zack Tabudlo, and special guests The Diegos and El Gamma Penumbra.

“The past few years coming from the pandemic have been challenging and yet everyone came together to deliver, with these wins the result of those efforts. The accomplishments last year would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our people. This concert is a big thank you celebration of those efforts for all that we accomplished in 2022,” says AIA Philippines CEO Kelvin Ang. “With MediCard Philippines a part of the family alongside AIA Philippines, BPI AIA, AIAIM Philippines, and AIA Digital+, we are in the best position to capture the opportunities ahead. We are very excited at the prospects and looking forward to doing more towards the fulfillment of our Purpose of helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

“Legends celebrating with the legend” is the resounding theme of the upcoming production as One AIA Philippines maintains its position as an industry leader. ‘ROAR as One’ ultimately celebrates the company’s big wins in 2022—a reward for the entire community for a job well done—as it primes itself to conquer bigger challenges in the years to come.

Visit https://www.aia.com.ph/ for more information about AIA Philippines, or the AIA Philippines Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AIAPhilippines/, email customerservice.ph@aia.com or call (02) 8528-2000 to know more.