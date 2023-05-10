Eton Properties Philippines, Inc. issues Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

‘Strong consumer spending will lift Shell core earnings’
Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. (PSPC) is optimistic that its core earnings will rise by 6 to 7 percent this year on the back of higher demand for oil.
Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. (PSPC) is optimistic that its core earnings will rise by 6 to 7 percent this year on the back of higher demand for oil.
Megawide Construction Corp. said it recorded a consolidated net income of P2.8 billion in 2022, a reversal of the P893.2-million loss it incurred in the previous year.
Globe Telecom Inc. has closed the sale of 160 telecommunications towers for P1.9 billion, the company said in a disclosure on Tuesday.
Alliance Global Group Inc., the holding firm of businessman Andrew Tan, on Tuesday said it will spend some P70 billion in capital expenditures this year, a chunk of which will go to its property development arm and its liquor business.