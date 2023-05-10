Editorial Cartoon May 10, 2023

The shipment of the first batch of durians, a fruit that is banned by some hotels and on transportation service in Southeast Asia, signaled the opening of an additional revenue stream for Filipino planters. Local growers from Davao sent the first shipment of 28 tons (or 28,000 kilograms) of durians to Beijing. (See, “Durian is now one of Davao City’s top export crops,” in the BusinessMirror, April 10, 2023). The actual shipment happened after a series of farm inspections in Davao City and business-to-business negotiations since December 2022.