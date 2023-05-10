DEVIL and deep blue sea is the appropriate description at the WPS under the circumstance in sequel to our last week’s subject, due to lack of space.

There is no choice, indeed. We did everything neighborly. This country depended on blah-blahs and bundles of diplomatic protests, which filled up the Sino dumpster. China continues to illegally seize and occupy our territorial waters and EZ, harass, intimidate and bully our fisher folks and maritime vessels.

Exasperated, Senator Bong Go constantly urges China to cease any form of bullying or encroachment in the WPS following the repeated near collision instigated by China against Philippine vessels. Go insists, “what is ours is ours.”

We got no military might yet to confront Chinese aggression, and by circumstance forced to ally with friendly forces such as the US, Japan and Australia who share our cause. We do this, unless we have given up on the West Philippine Sea to the aggressor.

Our 17th President is doing right. We must protect our lands and seas against China led by Emperor Xi Jinping.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is cited by an opposition media entity as a jet setter. Well, as one reads this piece, Marcos, since becoming the President, has been to 13 countries, the last one being Indonesia, after attending King Charles coronation in the UK.

There is no need to explain why he needs to reintroduce the Philippines, invite and secure investors and renew and strengthen various forms of alliances that has been well ventilated in the media.

Aside from multi-billion dollars investment and military hardware committed by Japan and the US, for instance, we find the forging of clearly defined stronger alliances against our neighbor’s threat to the peace and stability of the Asia-Pacific lanes as the strongest argument for the overseas trips. That’s a very huge accomplishment, worthy of the taxpayers’ money and cost involved in over a dozen foreign trips. Some sectors may not see the light, but I’m citing verifiable facts.

I am particularly amazed at the energy level of President Bongbong. After a non-stop official meeting and activities with US government officials led by President Joe Biden, the Defense and the business community, PBBM and his Party went to the UK.

I thought that would be the end of his US-UK work overseas. No, because before flying back home, Marcos, with Speaker Martin Romualdez and Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista didn’t waste time and took a comprehensive tour of the UK’s second busiest, the Gatwick Airport, to learn from its best practices.

The firsthand observation and meeting with the Global Infrastructure Partners, which runs one of UK’s busiest gateways, educated and served as an eye opener, leading PBBM to state that “our vision for safe, efficient and sustainable airports in the Philippines is one step closer to reality.” It provided him and the Group with valuable insights on how our government “can develop the truly world class airports we aspire to build in the Philippines.”

Well, The Bridge would like to thank Mr. President. Now, we see a visible sign of relief for local and foreign tourists considering our main gateway to the world, Naia, is one the worst airports in the world with flight disruptions occurring one after another. Thanks or no thanks, curse, as we hear it, in part, on the negligence or incompetence of the officials running it. Obviously, uneducated in the science or art of applying potential problem analysis.

Perhaps, not too different from what the DHSUD-NCR and Calabarzon or DENR- Region 4A and DPWH, Quezon-2D are doing.

