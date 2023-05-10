Creation of AI regulation ‘superbody’ pushed

A lawmaker on Tuesday urged his colleagues to speed up the enactment of a law creating a “superbody” to protect the public from the risks and dangers posed to society and humanity by the emerging global technological phenomenon called artificial intelligence (AI).

Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, chairman of the House dangerous drugs committee, issued the statement after the disclosure of Geoffrey Hinton, a former Engineer of Google and dubbed as the “Godfather of AI,” that the new technology he himself helped develop poses danger to society and humanity.

“The ‘AI Godfather’ himself, Geoffrey Hinton, had been quoted in news reports as saying ‘AI could kill humans and there might be no way to stop it.’ This is aside from alarms raised by advocacy groups and tech insiders that the new crop of AI-powered chatbots could be used to spread misinformation and displace jobs,” the lawmaker said.

Barbers, quoting news reports, said the wave of attention around ChatGPT late last year helped renew a race among tech companies to develop and deploy similar tools in their products. “And based on reports, OpenAI, Microsoft and Google are at the forefront of this trend, but IBM, Amazon, Baidu and Tencent are working on similar technologies.”

“I don’t want to sound like an alarmist. But we have no way of stopping the global use and development of AI. And while we acknowledge the benefits that AI might bring, we should also seriously consider the great risks and dangers it poses to society and humanity,” he said.

Early this year, Barbers filed a bill seeking the creation of an agency called Artificial Intelligence Development Authority (AIDA), a superbody that would undertake the tasks, duties and responsibilities in the development and implementation of a national AI strategy.

The bill, entitled “An Act Promoting the Development and Regulation of AI in the Philippines,” seeks to address the potential risks and challenges by providing for a comprehensive framework for the development and regulation of AI in the country.

“While the Philippines recognizes the importance of AI in the development of the country, the rapid phase of technological advancement in AI also poses risks and challenges that must be addressed to ensure that its benefits are maximized, and its negative impacts are minimized, if not avoided,” he said.

Barbers said that while many Filipinos are looking at AI’s positive potential, there should be an agency that would act as a “watchdog” to guard against unscrupulous individuals that would take advantage of or use it for their selfish or criminal ends.

According to the lawmaker from Surigao del Norte, countries such as the United States, Japan, Taiwan and Singapore, among others, have enacted laws or issued executive fiats to promote AI usage, and at the same time protect their citizens from individuals adopting criminal schemes using the AI transformative technology.