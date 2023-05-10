BOI leads launch of online cold chain database project

The Board of Investments (BOI) co-launched DeliverE 2.0 online platform, a cold chain database project, which it said is set to boost strategic investment promotions and data-driven policy-making.

In a statement released on Monday, the investment promotion agency said the Philippine National Cold Chain Committee (NC3) led by BOI, InsightsSCS Corp. and United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Philippines, with backing from the Philippine Cold Chain Industry, recently launched the DeliverE 2.0 online platform.

The DeliverE 2.0 system, which BOI said received funding from UNIDO’s Global Partnership for Improving the Food Cold Chain in the Philippines (FCC) Project, is the “brainchild” of InsightSCS Corp. in collaboration with BOI.

“With this innovative system, farmers can easily locate nearby facilities for cold storage of their agricultural produce,” the BOI statement read.

Pierre Carlo Curay, CEO and Co-Founder of InsightSCS Corp., underscored the system’s potential to revolutionize the food industry by bridging the gap between producers and cold storage facilities.

BOI Governor and NC3 Co-Chairperson Marjorie O. Ramos-Samaniego said the cold chain database project is a “prime example” of successful collaboration and partnership between the government, private sector, and development partners, resulting in a high-impact project with far-reaching benefits.

According to the BOI, the DeliverE 2.0 is a “game-changing” system that offers a “comprehensive” database of cold chain warehouse service providers nationwide, providing “valuable” insights into location-specific data on cold storage capacities and demand-supply gaps.

Moreover, the agency said, “This powerful tool enables businesses to make better-informed decisions and allows for location specific cold chain promotion.”

In addition, BOI noted the development of DeliverE 2.0 has led to the successful gathering of relevant baseline data on energy consumption and refrigerant use of cold storage service

providers.

The BOI said this “critical information” is key to formulating effective policy recommendations that will enable the Philippine Cold Chain Industry to comply with Republic Act No. 11285, also known as the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, creating a more sustainable and efficient cold chain system.