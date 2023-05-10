Bilateral agreements between China and ASEAN countries hinder South China Sea Code of Conduct

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said existing bilateral agreements between countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and those with China are hampering the negotiations for the creation of a maritime Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea.

He made the pronouncement during an interview with reports after his arrival in Indonesia to attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit, which will start on Wednesday.

The President noted the COC will not be tackled during the summit since China is using another platform to negotiate with ASEAN on its maritime concerns.

However, he said he hopes ASEAN member states will be able to finally come out with a joint position on the matter during the summit.

“Everybody has a different agenda. But if we talk with a common thought in mind I think we will get there, but I hope sooner rather than later because the tensions are increasing,” Marcos said.

The country has called the attention of China after the recent near-collision incident between the ships of the Philippine Coast Guard and the Chinese Coast Guard in the Ayungin Shoal last month as well as the alleged swarming of Chinese ships in the West Philippine Sea.

Currently, the country is bilaterally negotiating with China for the recognition of its fishing grounds in the WPS.

The recognition is expected to help address the reported harassment of Filipino fishermen in the WPS by Chinese ships.

Image credits: PNA





