Zark’s Fest 2023 is happening this weekend

Zark’s Fest gears up for a massive comeback this week with a stellar lineup of performers, activities, merchants, and comfort food!

The Philippine-based music and food festival is set to take place on May 13, 2023, Saturday at Circuit Events Ground, from 12 noon onwards.

This year’s edition brings together some of the country’s biggest music acts, including Ben&Ben, Zack Tabudlo, Ebe Dancel, The Itchyworms, Sandwich, Urbandub, BINI, Autotelic, SOS, Kiyo, Lola Amour, Any Name’s Okay, Hey June, and Eli & The Northstar.

Elevating the format of a hybrid festival with a more inclusive, community-friendly vibe, Zark’s Fest not only offers a reprieve from the cosmopolitan bustle, but also promises to deliver a curated experiential journey for everyone wanting to get hold of delightful grub, the Zark’s way. Expect attendees to check out the popular burger joint’s array of great eats, as well as partner establishments serving snacks and other light refreshments.

Zark’s Fest also powers through with its incredible mix of Instagrammable attractions and interesting activities for patrons to try and enjoy, with staple games such as Jawbreaker Eating Challenge, Spicy Wings Challenge, and Hunt Zarky joining the roster of on-stage programs.

There is also a dedicated space for lifestyle and brand merchants, allowing people to freely discover the site with the finest in the food, arts, and crafts scene with their friends and family.

To make things more exciting, Zark’s Fest continues its tradition of providing a platform for breakthrough artists to play in an intimate and nurturing setting via the Busking Stage.

Tickets to Zark’s Fest are available via bit.ly/zarksfest2023 and majority of the Zark’s Burgers stores nationwide!

Check out the Zark’s Fest 2023 schedule: