WIM Mendoza clinches silver

PHNOM PENH—Woman International Master Shania Mae Mendoza clinched silver in ouk chaktrang for the Philippines’ fourth medal from chess in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games Tuesday at the Royal University.

Mendoza yielded the gold to following a second-game setback to Doan Thi Hong Nhung of Vietnam.

They drew in the first game and Doan secured the win, and the gold, in the women’s singles 60-minute event.

It was the Philippine team’s third medal in the ouk chaktrang following the bronze of Venice Vicente in the men’s side and the silver of Mendoza and Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna in the double 60-minute play.

The fourth medal was a bronze from the men’s quadruple 60-minute courtesy of Grandmasters Joey Antonio and Darwin Lalylo and International Masters (IMs) Paulo Bersamina and Jan Emmanuel Garcia.

The Philippines shoots for the elusive gold on Thursday as Jackson Hong and IM Angelo Young plunge into action in the men’s singles, and WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego begins her campaign in the women’s five-round singles.

Young and Jackson return to the chess hall in the rapid team event on May 14, to be followed by Bersamina and Garcia in the blitz team on May 15.