Walker miracle saves Lakers

ANTHONY DAVIS, the structural foundation of the Los Angeles Lakers, was his usual self in the first half yesterday, firing 19 points to help his team keep the Golden State Warriors at bay.

Then Davis fell almost cemetery silent in the final two quarters, attempting only four times. Two swished the nets for just a measly total of four points for him in the last half.

But am I getting ahead of the story?

Can’t help it.

Despite the final-half slump, Davis’s 23 points and 15 rebounds remained huge in the Lakers’ 104-101 thriller of a win before a confetti-tossing crowd at Los Angeles’s crypto.com Arena.

With a 3-1 series lead magnificently co-authored by LeBron James (23 points, 10 rebounds), Austin Reaves (21 points, with 7 points in the third quarter) and, yes, the seldom-used Lonnie Walker IV, the Lakers can wrap up the duel tomorrow (Thursday, Philippine time) at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

Even a team like the four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Warriors, being down 1-3 in a best-of-seven series, will need divine intervention—not to mention Steph Curry (31 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds)—for the miracle of resurrection to happen.

Speaking of miracles, where did this dude surnamed Walker IV come from?

Dispatched unerringly Tuesday by Laker coach Darvin Ham, Walker stunningly came up with 15 fourth-quarter points, including the last two free throws for a 104-101 Laker lead with mere ticks remaining that proved to be the game’s final count.

Previously, Walker could only produce 23 points in 11 NBA games. But in just two games in the ongoing playoffs, he had 21 points.

If that’s not a miracle, what is?

LeBron James said it all: “Walker won the game for us today.”

Amen.