ON May 9, Russia celebrates one of its most significant national holidays—Day of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War—an integral part of the Second World War (WWII) of 1939-1945. It began at dawn on June 22, 1941, when Nazi Germany, violating the Soviet-German non-invasion pact of 1939, ruthlessly attacked the USSR. The war lasted for almost four years and became the largest full-scale armed conflict in the history of humankind.

In modern Russia, as well as in most of the countries of the former USSR, people’s resistance in the Great Patriotic War is marked as an act of unity and sacrifice for the better future of generations to come. The memory of it is very much alive. Back then, the USSR fought Hitler’s Germany, Axis powers (Italy, Japan) and their proxies. At the cost of unthinkable efforts of the Soviet people, the Nazis were defeated. The Soviet Union lost over 27 million lives (40 percent of all losses in World War II) including 19 million civilians.

The 1943 Tehran conference, the 1945 Yalta and Potsdam Conferences resulted in the establishment of the United Nations organization, shaping the future of Europe and the postwar international order for almost half a century. New arrangements made it possible to resolve complex crises and disputes. Despite differences of opinions and ideological controversies, manifested in the form of the Cold War, the conditions created by the world powers allowed countries to engage in a multilateral dialogue as equals.

Today we are witnessing a deep crisis of this multilateral mechanism. It seems like it is a deliberate destruction of this fragile structure. The US and their allies are trying to replace the international law and the UN Charter with their own concept of a “rules based” order. In view of this year’s Victory Day, we will once again recall some of the facts of the Ukrainian crises, orchestrated in 2014 by the so-called “collective West.” A clear example of the current failure of multilateralism, it is a “masterfully” conducted double-standard show.

People in the Eastern part of Ukraine refused to accept results of the bloody February 2014 government coup. Kiev began to suppress them. In violation of the Ukrainian constitution, the Russian language, education and generally Russian cultural and religious tradition got under siege. Both Russian media outlets broadcasting in Ukraine and Ukrainian media outlets broadcasting in the Russian language and representing the opposition were banned. Millions of books were thrown out of libraries, some to be burned publicly like the Nazis had done in the past. Russophobia was literally codified, and a war against the Donbass region continued for eight years, while its people found themselves switched off from food and water supplies, banking system, social support, etc.

The “collective West” cynically falsifies the history of the WWII, diminishing the role and contribution of the USSR to the Great Victory, provoking the rise of the Russophobia. The canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church is under the blows of the Kyiv regime. The attempts to seize the property of the UOC are underway.

In parallel, the Kiev regime shamelessly stages torchlight processions under the banners of SS divisions in the center of the capital and other cities. Accomplices of the Nazis from the 14th SS-Volunteer division “Galicia” are glorified as well as armed Nazi formations and their leaders—the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (Stepan Bandera) and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (Roman Shukhevich).

Why do Western countries keep silent? The question is rather rhetorical.

It appears as if Russia is once again under attack, like it was in the 1940s, by the neo-Nazi US-led coalition, created for similar reasons and, this time, using Ukraine as a tool. Since the beginning of the special military operation in February 2022, a rising number of people are able to enjoy the freedom from the martial law imposed by the Kiev regime. They do not have to shout Nazi slogans; they are free to be proud of their Russian heritage and great history. The May 9 Victory Day is one of its vital examples. People have the opportunity to honor the memory of their ancestors, which is important to them, without fearing criminal prosecution, insults and threats from Ukrainian neo-Nazis.

This is what denazification, proclaimed as one of the main goals of the special military operation, actually means. It goes along with demilitarization aimed at eliminating security threats coming from the Ukrainian territory and created in fact by Nato countries, as well as ensuring a neutral and nuclear-free status for Ukraine.

It needs to be highlighted that Russia is also fighting an intention of the “collective West” to return to its colonial ways of global domination and live at the expense of others. Together with the BRICS, SCO, EAEU and Asean partners, Russia puts all its efforts to build a system free of neocolonialism.

Indeed, history does matter. In a certain way, its sole purpose would be to remind us all that it might repeat itself. More and more states that have experienced the horrors of WWII and colonial oppression share Russia’s views as well as common desire to live in peace without Nazi domination.