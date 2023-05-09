The making of ‘Voltes V: Legacy’

byBusinessMirror
May 9, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

BEING the most expensive and biggest TV production to date of GMA Network, Voltes V: Legacy has definitely faced several challenges before its much-anticipated world premiere on May 8.

Directed by Mark Reyes, the country’s biggest series this 2023 is headlined by the network’ young stars Miguel Tanfelix as Steve Armstrong, Ysabel Ortega as Jamie Robinson, Radson Flores as Mark Gordon, Raphael Landicho as Little Jon Armstrong, and Matt Lozano as Big Bert Armstrong.

GMA assistant vice president for drama Helen Rose S. Sese highlighted how the show began its production at the height of the pandemic in 2020: “Nag-start kami mag-shoot noong simula ng pandemic, naka-lock in kami. Imagine ’yung threat ng Covid-19 at that time and ’yung gastos ng network na lahat kami naka-lock in. Dagdag pa ’yung mahigpit na protocols na kailangang sundin.”

Sese also revealed that the team had to make significant adjustments such as with the character of Little Jon: “Three years kaming magkakasama. Si Little Jon [Raphael] maliit pa noon. Tatlong beses kaming nagpagawa ng costume niya at isa ’yun sa malaking challenge na pinagdaanan ng production kasi hindi pwedeng mag-shoot noon ang minor.”

Moreover, the GMA executive reminisced the personal sacrifices of the production team just to put up a grand and phenomenal series, like Voltes V: Legacy. But at the end, Sese reiterated that everything has paid off.

Sese expressed her gratitude for the trust of GMA: “We’re very thankful sa network kasi ang dami naming pinagdaanan na additional taping days just to finish this. I’m very thankful for the support of the network to come up with such a good project.”

The live action series is produced by GMA Network in partnership with Toei Company, Ltd. and Telesuccess Productions Inc. Acclaimed local animators from GMA’s

Post Video Graphics and Audio team and Riot Inc.

handled the program’s heavy CGI and other visual effects. Voltes V: Legacy is produced by the award-winning GMA Entertainment Group headed by senior vice president Lilybeth G. Rasonable.

Voltes V: Legacy airs weeknights at 8 pm on GMA, and at 9:40 pm on GTV. Viewers abroad can catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares

Related Posts

Read more

Grandest Bonsai Exhibit

GET ready for the grandest bonsai exhibition in Asia, presented by SM Mall of Asia and the Philippine Bonsai Society. The exhibit will open on June 10 at the Music Hall of SM Mall of Asia.

byBusinessMirror
May 9, 2023

Ballet Manila performs ‘Don Quixote’

RELIVE the adventure and romance of one of the most beloved performances in classical ballet as Ballet Manila restages Don Quixote, showcasing the dance company’s strength in classical ballet at its highest standards. The shows will be on May 27, 8 pm, and May 28, 5 pm, at the Aliw Theater in Pasay City.

byBusinessMirror
May 8, 2023
Read more

Marlon Tuazon in ‘Rampa Manila’

THE Malate District in Manila used to be the nucleus of fashion creativity back in the day. As the nation’s capital gears up for its founding anniversary, a landmark spectacle called “Rampa Manila” aims to regain its past glory.

byMiss Charlize
May 8, 2023