The making of ‘Voltes V: Legacy’

BEING the most expensive and biggest TV production to date of GMA Network, Voltes V: Legacy has definitely faced several challenges before its much-anticipated world premiere on May 8.

Directed by Mark Reyes, the country’s biggest series this 2023 is headlined by the network’ young stars Miguel Tanfelix as Steve Armstrong, Ysabel Ortega as Jamie Robinson, Radson Flores as Mark Gordon, Raphael Landicho as Little Jon Armstrong, and Matt Lozano as Big Bert Armstrong.

GMA assistant vice president for drama Helen Rose S. Sese highlighted how the show began its production at the height of the pandemic in 2020: “Nag-start kami mag-shoot noong simula ng pandemic, naka-lock in kami. Imagine ’yung threat ng Covid-19 at that time and ’yung gastos ng network na lahat kami naka-lock in. Dagdag pa ’yung mahigpit na protocols na kailangang sundin.”

Sese also revealed that the team had to make significant adjustments such as with the character of Little Jon: “Three years kaming magkakasama. Si Little Jon [Raphael] maliit pa noon. Tatlong beses kaming nagpagawa ng costume niya at isa ’yun sa malaking challenge na pinagdaanan ng production kasi hindi pwedeng mag-shoot noon ang minor.”

Moreover, the GMA executive reminisced the personal sacrifices of the production team just to put up a grand and phenomenal series, like Voltes V: Legacy. But at the end, Sese reiterated that everything has paid off.

Sese expressed her gratitude for the trust of GMA: “We’re very thankful sa network kasi ang dami naming pinagdaanan na additional taping days just to finish this. I’m very thankful for the support of the network to come up with such a good project.”

The live action series is produced by GMA Network in partnership with Toei Company, Ltd. and Telesuccess Productions Inc. Acclaimed local animators from GMA’s

Post Video Graphics and Audio team and Riot Inc.

handled the program’s heavy CGI and other visual effects. Voltes V: Legacy is produced by the award-winning GMA Entertainment Group headed by senior vice president Lilybeth G. Rasonable.

Voltes V: Legacy airs weeknights at 8 pm on GMA, and at 9:40 pm on GTV. Viewers abroad can catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV.