Taking care of the ‘john’ 

Whether it is referred as a toilet, water closet, restroom, a “john,” the loo, a latrine, or a comfort room, such a space in any home or office is essential to one’s living and productivity. Some say one’s toilet is a reflection of one’s personality and priority. After all, a dirty toilet in one’s home likely indicates that cleanliness and discipline are not given much weight on the part of the owner.

The general public deserves better toilets. I remember the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) putting up public urinals along the sidewalks of Edsa years ago. Despite not being used as much, they didn’t last long enough. I also remember Bert Lina of Air 21 putting up numerous portable toilets during calamity relief operations. He continues to do so. The Philippine National Red Cross (PNRC) has been working on building more permanent and decent toilets in public schools. More than 10 years ago, it has been reported that there is one toilet bowl for every 151 students in public elementary schools. I’m not sure of the ratio, but I suppose in our airports, the number would be similar if not the same. I pity the female travelers who encounter long queues whenever certain flights arrive or depart within the same period. Long lines have been accepted if not tolerated. As to the amenities in these public toilets, much can still be improved.

There is an equally urgent need to drastically improve the cleanliness/orderliness of public toilets in all our light rail transit and metro rail transit stations. I remember one of my law partners, Vigor Mendoza, personally boarded the trains (MRT and LRT) when he was part of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. He discovered that each station had one common issue: dirty toilets. As the very first LRT line began in the eighties, its coaches and facilities are decrepit, if not run down. Needless to say, some government buildings can look great cosmetically from the outside but if the inside, especially toilets, are not maintained, then the impact is the same—the taxpayer/user feels shortchanged. One lawyer friend, whose hobby is cleaning her bathrooms to the point of insanity, suggested that public officials should be fired if toilets in their buildings are unkempt. People use toilets daily and depend on them largely. To my lawyer friend, there is a science behind scrubbing the toilet bowl and floors and walls. But a presentable toilet does not involve the bowl and sink only—it covers the entire room appearance and ambience, which can be as basic as having toilet paper! Cleaning must be done regularly regardless of the number of uses and users. Further, septic tank draining should be done at least annually as part of proper upkeep. I wonder if the budgets of government agencies specifically include a provision for an annual septic tank cleaning.

Similar to toilet cleaning, our hearts need regular cleansing from evil, daily, monthly, and annually. On a daily basis, we need to do what we can so that our hearts are pure. The Bible, in several verses, tells us to do so in Isaiah 1:16—“Wash and make yourselves clean. Take your evil deeds out of my sight; stop doing wrong.” And in 1 John 1:9—“If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” Daily confession can help believers cleanse their hearts from evil.

From experience, confession unburdens our hearts and gives us a feeling of renewal. Whenever I pray, thanksgiving and supplication take up most of the “air time,” when confession should be given ample space since it is a godly practice that helps believers to reorient their lives to God. Whenever we confess, we break our natural affinity with the world’s broken standards. Daily confession helps believers realign with Christ and walk in the light as He is in the light.

In contrast, Bible studies and retreat sessions can be akin to siphoning septic tanks in the household —they help us get rid of excessive, unnecessary, long overdue “waste and garbage” in our hearts. Typically, spiritual retreats allow believers to look deeper within themselves and thoroughly confess their sins to God, who cleanses them from all unrighteousness. When I went on a four-day spiritual in 2019 (Heal For Life), I was reminded that I stand before God in the grace of Jesus Christ. I felt light and relieved as if tons of my sins were “siphoned” off my system that day!

Just like toilets in houses, our hearts are not visibly seen from the outside, not given much importance as compared to physical looks, but, definitely, require priority as part of essential living. Cleaning “the john” and cleaning our hearts are both essential in our physical and spiritual lives. Whether coincidence or providence, the name “John” in Scripture holds that much prominence and importance as John the Apostle often used the word “love” in his writings.

