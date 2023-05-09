Special shoutout for single moms on Mother’s Day

THERE are mothers—and there are single mothers. In celebration of Mother’s Day, we single out those who continue to inspire us with their fearless resilience, unrelenting courage, and indomitable spirit.

Raising their children on their own because of circumstances, decision, or fate, these celebrity single mothers are living testimonies of what being bold, brave and beautiful is all about.

ANGEL AQUINO

NOW 50, Angel Aquino still owns one of the most exquisite faces in local show business, but her beauty is certainly beyond the physical. She is well-loved by her peers and coworkers for her professionalism, and for being so simple, effortless and grounded.

Angel became a mother early on in life and after separating from her Baguio-based husband, she became one of the most beautiful single moms in tinseltown. Aquino never stopped working, and as her career strengthened with every project she takes on, her main focus is still her family.

“My daughters are my life, my purpose and my happiness. I may not always be there while they were growing up, but they were aware that they are the reason why I work hard,” she intoned.

Her daughters Iana and Thea have already graduated from university, and both are also passionate about filmmaking. “They can be who they want to be, and I’ll always be their supportive mom as they find their own purpose and happiness in life.”

KRIS AQUINO

HOPEFUL is perhaps the closest adjective we could find in describing Kris Aquino, who has been battling diseases related to autoimmune conditions for many years now.

Aquino, now 52, is currently in the United States with her youngest son James Carlos Aquino Yap Jr., popularly known as Bimby. When Bimby turned 16 recently, Aquino penned a heartfelt message that partly read: “You are the reason I can’t give up, and I continue fighting what at times feels like a losing battle.” Bimby’s older brother Joshua is back in the Philippines for the meantime.

From time to time, Aquino updates her fans and followers about her condition. Recently, she thanked her medical team at the University of California Irvine (UCI) Medical Center in Orange County, sharing that she has many limitations when it comes to medicine and treatments because of her allergies yet her doctors were able to find possible treatments that might help restore her health and make healing possible.

Her resilience and faith keep her strong, and her love for her two children serves as her real strength and anchor especially when times are rough and hope seems dim. We continue to wish Aquino the best, and we send our wishes for her health and healing.

CRISTINE REYES

THE past 20 years in the life of Cristine Reyes have been more than colorful. She got married to part-time actor and martial arts enthusiast Ali Khatibi, had a daughter named Amarah, but the couple eventually separated.

Reyes’s career has been on the upswing but her priority has always been her daughter, now 8 years old. “I am a happy single mom, and I make it a point to just move forward and never look back. Besides, my hands are full with my daughter and my work, and I get to channel all my energies to her, making sure she feels the love and care she needs,” said Reyes, who never closed the door on her ex as far as shared parenting responsibilities is concerned.

Reyes was in the news again very recently after she found a new love, actor Marco Gumabao, who is 6 years younger than her. “Life is beautiful, and as long as we believe that we deserve the best, it always leads us to where we can find our happy place,” she said.

ANNA MARIN

WE are happy that Anna Marin is active again in the acting circuit. For local cinema followers who saw Marilou Abaya’s now classic film Moral in 1982, Marin played Marites, one of the four lead female characters from Ricky Lee’s amazing script.

While at the peak of her promising career, Marin had a beautiful relationship with Fernando Poe Jr. and decided to settle in the US. They have a son, Ronian, who is now a prized international DJ and a high-end tattoo shop owner. Marin also has another son, Bryan, who is in the food business.

“Being a single mom has its share of joys and challenges, and there is absolutely nothing a mother won’t do for her children just to ensure their happiness and well-being. Living overseas while raising our small family was not easy, but looking back it was all worth it,” she shared.

Now that both her boys are adults, Marin is back doing what she loves best. She just finished her stint in the TV series Iron Heart, and looks forward to doing more work as an actress. She is also happy that she has kept her closed friendships with her showbiz batchmates all these years.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms, with special mention to all the single mothers like Angel, Kris, Cristine and Anna who continue to redefine motherhood in their best ways possible.