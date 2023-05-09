SM Prime reports strong Q1 results

Shopping mall operator SM Prime Holdings Inc. on Monday said it had a consolidated net income of P9.4 billion in January to March, some 27 percent higher than the P7.4 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Consolidated revenues rose 20 percent to P28.7 billion from P23.9 billion last year.

“We are pleased to report a strong first quarter consolidated financial performance on SM Prime’s business. This is a testament to the resilience of our businesses, and the hard work and dedication of our employees. Particularly, our recurring businesses have remarkably bounced back after being hit by the mobility restrictions and economic disruptions,” SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim said.

The company’s domestic mall business, which accounts for 54 percent of SM Prime’s consolidated revenues, recorded an 88 percent increase in revenues to P15.4 billion for the period from P8.2 billion last year.

Rental income increased 72 percent to P13 billion from P7.6 billion in the same period a year ago due to the increase in tenant sales and foot traffic, as well as the full charging of rental fees that the company has been implementing since the second half of 2022.

The company’s local cinema, ticket sales and other revenues rose by 288 percent to P2.5 billion from P600 million last year.

SM Prime’s China mall business registered RMB200 million in revenues in the first three months of 2023, almost on a par with last year’s level.

SM Prime’s residential business group, led by SM Development Corp., posted P8.5 billion in revenues, 29 percent lower than last year’s P12 billion.

The fall in revenue is still partly due to canceled sales due to high inflation, rising domestic interest rates and the lapse of Bayanihan Law. However, cancellations are beginning to moderate in the first quarter, the company said.

SMDC’s sales take-up during the period reached P35.8 billion, 15 percent higher than last year’s P31.1 billion. This translates to a 23-percent increase in unit sales to 7,523 in the first quarter from last year’s 6,110.

Revenues of SM Prime’s other key businesses, which include offices, hotels and convention centers, reached P3.2 billion, 59 percent higher than the previous year’s P2 billion. SM Prime’s office business segment registered P1.7 billion in revenues, 25 percent higher than last year’s P1.4 billion.

The company’s hotels and convention centers business segment recorded P1.5 billion in revenues, more than double from last year’s P700 million.

“We remain optimistic about the long-term prospects of the Philippines economy and the property industry. We will continue to leverage our strengths and capabilities to create value for all our stakeholders,” Lim said.