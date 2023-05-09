‘Power to merge DBP, LBP rests in Congress’

A senior lawmaker said only Congress has the power to merge the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP), saying a mere executive order (EO) was not enough to amend their respective charters.

Albay Rep. Edcel C. Lagman said only Congress can grant legislative charters to operationalize government owned and controlled corporations (GOCCS), amend their charters or abolish or merge GOCCs.

Lagman explained that the DBP was created under Republic Act (RA) 2081 of 1958 and that the LBP was established by RA 3844 of 1963.

“They have separate legislative mandates,” he said.

According to Lagman, the projected merger cannot legally be effected by a mere executive order.

“The proposed merger of DBP and LBP necessitates the amendment of their respective charters by the Congress,” he said. “Only the Congress can amend or repeal statutes.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants to merge LBP with DBP, with the former as the surviving entity, in a bid to achieve operating efficiencies and cost reductions.

Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno has forecast that the merger would lead to at least P5.3 billion in annual operating cost savings, or no less than P20 billion in the next four years.

LBP, which acts as the official depository of government funds, has 752 branches, 2,810 ATMs and over 10,000 employees. DBP has 147 branches, 836 ATMs and over 3,600 employees.

“Legislative enactment, not executive fiat, is mandatorily required to operationalize the proposed merger of DBP and LBP,” Lagman said.

Both LBP and DBP are covered by RA 7656, which requires GOCCs to declare as dividends and remit to the treasury at least 50 percent of their annual net profits.

The 19th Congress has one pending bill filed on the LBP-DBP merger: House Bill 7685 filed by Rep. Gus S. Tambunting last March 23.