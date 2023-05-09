Pencak silat bets deliver 4 bronzes

byJun Lomibao
May 9, 2023
PHNOM PENH—Pencak silat contributed four bronze medals to Team Philippines’ coffers on Tuesday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games Tuesday at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

Angelone Abardo Virina got her bronze in female Class A division (45-50 kgs) after she lost, 26-57, to Indonesia’s Nadhrah Binte Sahrin in semifinal play.

Rodgielyn Parado suffered the same fate in Class C (55-60 kgs) at the hands of Thi Cam Nhi of Nguyen of Vietnam, 23-29.

It was a similar scenario in the male division, where Gregmart Benitez (Class C) and Ian Christopher Calo (Class E or 65 -70kgs) yielded to their opponents.

Thailand’s Phiraphon Mittasan shut the door on Benitez 20-0 while Indonesian Tito Hendra Kurnia sent off Calo 45-21.

The four joined the silver-winning men’s artistic ganda double tandem of Alfau and Almohaidib Abad and the third-placer women’s artistic regu team of Franchette Elman, Sharia Jizmundo and Jessapituan dela Cruz in Team Pencak Silat’s honor roll.

Four more tanding fighters are seeing action in the semifinals in Angel-Ann Singh (Female Class D), Dines Dumaan (Male Class A), Denmark Abduradad (Male Class D) and Joash Cantoria (Male Class H).

They shoot for a finals seat against Indonesia’s Atifa Fismawati, Vietnam’s Van Thong Bui and Duy Tuyen Nguyen, respectively.

