Mother’s Day at Rizal Park Hotel

It’s the time of the year again where we celebrate the superwomen of our lives – the one day that’s all about her.

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and it is best to plan this special occasion ahead. If you still don’t have a present in mind, it is always a good idea to give her a day of pampering and relaxation.

For all the sacrifices and hard work they have done, moms deserve nothing but the best so treat her to a well-deserved staycation in the heart of Manila on Mother’s Day. For only P6,000 nett per night, Rizal Park Hotel offers an overnight stay in a deluxe room with breakfast in bed for (2) two. Best of all, mom gets to enjoy a (1) hour massage at the hotel’s spa. This Mother’s Day room promo is available for booking from April 27 to May 13, 2023 with stay periods from May 12 to May 15, 2023.

You can always choose to celebrate this special day with your loved ones. Gather the whole family and treat mom to a delicious lunch or dinner at Café Rizal or Imperial Court. With a warm and inviting atmosphere, the hotel’s restaurants are perfect for a memorable family gathering.

For hotel inquiries and reservations, text or call (+63) 9177013817 / (+63) 9176571334 or email at reservations@rizalparkhotel.com. Follow https://www.facebook.com/RizalParkHotel and https://www.instagram.com/rizalparkhotel1911/.