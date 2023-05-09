Long jumper Ubas finally wins SEA Games gold

PHNOM PENH—Janry Ubas claimed his first gold medal with a victory Tuesday in the men’s long jump of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo National Stadium here.

The 29-year-old Ubas registered 7.85 meters on his first attempt, which proved enough for the win after four successive bids in the Games without much success.

“Mas mahahaba ‘yung tinalon ko sa mga succeeding jumps, kaya lang puro foul na lahat,’’ said Ubas after four of his last five attempts got waived by the technical officials.

Vietnam’s Tien Trong Nguyen placed second with a 7.66-meter effort and Indonesia’s Sapwaturrahman Sapwaturrahman jumped 7.62m for the bronze. It was the second gold medal of the Pinoy tracksters following EJ Obiena’s record-breaking feat of 5.65 meters in men’s pole vault last Monday

Image credits: Roy Domingo





