Long jumper Ubas finally wins SEA Games gold

byBusinessMirror
May 9, 2023
1 minute read
Janry Ubas does a gold medal run with the Philippine colors.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

PHNOM PENH—Janry Ubas claimed his first gold medal with a victory Tuesday in the men’s long jump of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo National Stadium here.

The 29-year-old Ubas registered 7.85 meters on his first attempt, which proved enough for the win after four successive bids in the Games without much success.

“Mas mahahaba ‘yung tinalon ko sa mga succeeding jumps, kaya lang puro foul na lahat,’’ said Ubas after four of his last five attempts got waived by the technical officials.

Vietnam’s Tien Trong Nguyen placed second with a 7.66-meter effort and Indonesia’s Sapwaturrahman Sapwaturrahman jumped 7.62m for the bronze. It was the second gold medal of the Pinoy tracksters following EJ Obiena’s record-breaking feat of 5.65 meters in men’s pole vault last Monday

Image credits: Roy Domingo



Roy Domingo
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares

Related Posts

WIM Mendoza clinches silver

PHNOM PENH—Woman International Master Shania Mae Mendoza clinched silver in ouk chaktrang for the Philippines’ fourth medal from chess in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games Tuesday at the Royal University.

byJosef Ramos
May 9, 2023