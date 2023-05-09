Loans to micro businesses contracted 35.6% in 2022

LOANS extended to Barangay Micro Business Enterprises (BMBEs) contracted 35.6 percent in 2022, according to the latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Based on the report on the Philippine Financial System for the second semester of 2022, the banking system granted a total of P43.3 million retail loans to BMBEs in 2022, lower than the P67.2 million in 2021.

The data showed the loans were extended by 21 banks to 2,870 BMBE borrowers in 2022. The same number of banks extended loans to 3,510 borrowers in 2021.

“With the continued recovery in the economy, the BSP has started to scale back the temporary relief measures introduced during the COVID-19 crisis save for those that incentivize lending to MSMEs, including BMBEs,” the BSP said.

However, BSP said, it extended the relief measures, such as the reduced credit risk weight of loans granted to BMBEs and all micro, small, and medium enterprises, to the end of June 2023 this year.

“The extension of these relief measures will encourage banks to continue to support financing requirements of creditworthy MSMEs, including BMBEs,” BSP assured.

Based on the data for 2022, across banking groups, rural banks (RBs) continued to hold the largest share at 66.3 percent or P28.7 million of the loans to BMBEs.

However, the loans extended by RBs contracted 29.5 percent or P12 million less than the P40.7 million posted in 2021. There were 17 RBs that extended loans to 2,642 borrowers.

Meanwhile, loans extended by cooperative banks (CBs) accounted for 20.8 percent or P9 million of the banking system’s total loans to BMBEs.

Loans extended by CBs to BMBEs contracted 50 percent from the P18 million it extended to these establishments in 2021. There were two CBs that extended to 89 BMBEs.

The data also showed that P4 million was extended by a thrift bank (TB) to 137 BMBes while a universal and commercial bank (UKB) extended P1.5 million worth of loans to two borrowers.

Loans extended by the TB contracted 21.6 percent while the UKB’s loans fell 57.1 percent compared to their 2021 levels.

“No wholesale loans were granted to BMBEs during the reference period,” the BSP added.

Meanwhile, based on the latest data, credit to MSMEs continued. As of end-December 2022, loans to the MSME sector of the banking system stood at P492.6 billion higher than the P470.1 billion recorded in December 2021.

In terms of new loans, the universal and commercial banks granted a total of P37.7 billion new loans to MSMEs for the month of October 2022, an increase from the P33.6 billion recorded for the same period a year ago.

In addition to providing new credit, banks have also been restructuring loans of their MSME borrowers. As of end-December 2022, total restructured MSME loans stood at P24.8 billion or about 5 percent of the total MSME loans.

BSP said BMBEs credit welfare is safeguarded as banks and other financial institutions that lend to this sector are required to comply with certain conditions.

These conditions include interest on loans to BMBEs should be just and reasonable and the schedule of loan amortization should take into consideration the projected cash flow of the borrowers.

The conditions also include that registered BMBE borrowers shall be exempted from submission of income tax returns as a condition for the grant of loans, considering that they are exempt from income tax on earnings arising from their operations, provided that before grant of the loan, banks shall undertake reasonable measures to determine the borrowers’ capability to pay.