Leveling up your ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo’ experience

Calling all ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical’, musical theater, and OPM fans! Your Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical experience just reached a whole ‘nother level. Breaking boundaries once again, Mintoo has unveiled the groundbreaking ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical’ digital collectibles on their website, offering a more convenient and elevated way to purchase your tickets to the iconic live musical through NFTs.

Secure two show passes for the ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical’ at the best rates for every purchase of the digital collectible. The ticket pairs are available at PHP 6,500.00 for SVIP, PHP 5,500.00 for VIP, PHP 4,600.00 for Gold, and PHP 3,300.00 for Silver when you purchase the ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical’ digital collectible on Mintoo. To sweeten the deal, you get the perfect digital keepsake to commemorate your musical experience forever in the form of an NFT. Say goodbye to long lines and anxiety-inducing waitlists, and say hello to seamless transactions and one-of-a-kind art pieces!

To redeem your tickets, simply download the PDAX app and purchase the digital collectible through the platform. Expect to receive an email from the team for further information regarding your seat details. On the day of the show, click “Claim Utility” when you open the digital collectible and a QR code will be generated for you to present to the Newport Performing Arts Theater ticketing staff.

Mintoo is a digital collectible marketplace that aims to bridge artists and collectors, as well as provide new and innovative ways to promote Filipino talent. With Eraserheads fans still reeling from Ely Buendia’s announcement of his ‘Flaming Lullaby’ collection, Mintoo has been changing the game with their digital collectible partnerships.

To level up your ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical experience’, visit the official ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical’ Collection page and purchase your digital collectible now! You can also sign-up with Mintoo on PDAX at this link.