Kevin Costner, wife of nearly 19 years begin divorce

byAssociated Press
May 9, 2023
1 minute read
LOS ANGELES—Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage,” Costner’s publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement.

Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 before getting married at his Colorado ranch in 2004. They have two sons, ages 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old daughter together.

It was the second marriage for Costner, 68, the Oscar and Emmy winning star of TV’s Yellowstone and films, including Dances With Wolves, The Bodyguard and Bull Durham.

Costner also has four adult children from previous relationships. AP

Image credits: AP



AP
