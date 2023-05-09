ICTSI profit up 9% in January-March

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) saw profits rising by almost a tenth in the first quarter, owing to the strong performance of its operations in various parts of the world.

In a statement attached to its disclosure to the local bourse, ICTSI reported that its net income attributable to equity holders reached $154.61 million, a 9-percent increase from $142.28 million the year prior. This was driven by a higher operating income and lower pandemic-related expenses.

Revenues from port operations rose by 8 percent to $572.25 million from $528.27 million, as it grew its throughput by 9 percent to 3.10 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) from 2.83 million in 2022.

Consolidated cash operating expenses for the quarter reached $163.14 million, a 19-percent increase from $137.11 million, as it had to spend more on equipment, facilities, and government-mandated salary adjustments, among others.

This was partially tapered by continuous cost optimization measures implemented, as well as favorable foreign exchange in Pakistan and the Philippines.

Consolidated financing charges and other expenses for the first quarter declined by 6 percent to $40.78 million from $43.50 million.

“These results have been driven by our diversified portfolio and continued focus on margins, and they have been achieved against a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop,” said ICTSI Chairman and President Enrique K. Razon Jr.

“Looking ahead, while we remain cautious of continued uncertainty, ICTSI is a strong and agile business differentiated by our strategy in origin and destination gateway terminals as well as an experienced team with a sharp focus on operational discipline, which positions us well for future growth.”

ICTSI has allotted $400 million in capital expenditures for 2023. So far, it has spent $87.69 million in the first quarter, investing in projects, such as the expansion of ports and the acquisition of new equipment for its ports.

The company operates 33 terminals in 20 countries across six continents and continues to pursue container terminal opportunities around the world.