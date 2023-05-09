How to deal with shipping delays in your e-commerce business

Shipping delays happen all the time. Around 6 to 12 percent of shipments get delayed regardless of the carrier, and the numbers can go significantly higher during the holiday season.

This is especially true in the Philippines, as the country receives a lot of international packages at the tail end of the year. The ubiquity of late shipping, however, doesn’t mean that businesses can easily shrug off its negative impacts. If your e-commerce business is highly dependent on international shipping to the Philippines, then the timeliness of your shipments will affect your operations. At the same time, frequent delays can lead you to lose customers and tarnish the reputation of your brand.

So what do you do when delays begin to threaten your livelihood? Adopting a customer-centric approach to shipment delays can help you contain the fallout of this unfortunate but often inevitable situation. Here’s what you can do.

Let the Affected Parties Know about the Situation as Soon as Possible

Your customers will eventually find out that there is a delay in their shipments. Rather than let them come to this realization on their own on the big day and make them feel that you’re trying to cover up the issue, inform them of the delay ahead of time. Giving your customers a proper heads-up will save them from the hassle of anticipating a shipment that, as you’re well aware, will not arrive on time. By warning your customers, you’re establishing the fact that the two of you are on the same side and that your business is treating buyers as valued partners. Informing your customers early on will also help soften the blow that this particular challenge can have on your business relationship with them.

Give Your Customers a Timeline and Set Their Expectations

It’s not enough to simply let your customers know that their shipments will be delayed. On top of informing them that the delivery details have changed, you also need to provide your customers with a new date when they can expect their packages to finally arrive. This is information that you can get directly from your logistics provider. It’s ideal if you can give your customers a specific date, but this isn’t always possible since a lot of factors can come into play in determining the exact delivery date. In this case, the next best thing you can do is provide your customers with a realistic window frame when they can expect the shipment to arrive.

Keep the Customers Updated on the Developments

Businesses that cater to local or domestic markets can easily arrange for same-day and instant deliveries, but companies that serve international customers operate on a different timeline. Products that are coming from outside the Philippines, for example, undergo lengthy import and export procedures before they can be sent to the people who bought them.

Inform your customers of where their orders currently are in this time-consuming process and communicate with them every time the package clears an important step. Doing this for on-time shipments can help your customers stay excited about their purchases. Meanwhile, customers who are anticipating late deliveries can enjoy peace of mind if they know the current location and status of their orders. Sharing this information with them can also help them mentally prepare for the belated arrival of their items.

Be Generous with Your Time and Effort to Compensate for the Delay

Customers often know and understand that you didn’t want your shipments to be delayed. Regardless, late deliveries will inevitably inspire feelings of dissatisfaction among buyers. In fact, shipment delays can even drive your loyal customers to bring their business to your competitors if this means that they’ll be able to enjoy better delivery times.

It’s not a bad idea to make an effort to regain the goodwill of your customers should they ever experience a shipment delay. You can, for instance, offer them free items, free shipping for future orders, and discount coupons as a way to compensate them for their delayed purchase. In the event that your customers voice their feelings of dissatisfaction over the shipment delays, exercise patience and take time to reply and address their concerns. Use this as an opportunity to convert a less-than-stellar customer experience into one that highlights your company’s dedication to making its customers happy.

There are plenty of ways to lessen the occurrence of international shipment delays. These include frequently monitoring your inventory, preparing for the holidays, and keeping an open line of communication with your logistics provider. However, there are shipment delays caused by inclement events that you cannot exactly do anything about.

Such events can have a devastating effect on an e-commerce business, but it can also give you an opportunity to offer buyers excellent customer service. If you’re anticipating a delay in shipment, use the abovementioned tips to turn this negative situation into a more positive experience for everyone.

Image credits: Artem Podrez/Pexels





