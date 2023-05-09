Globe’s employee super app wins two Gold Stevie Awards for transforming employee experience

Globe’s internal employee super app Quest won two Gold Stevie® Awards in the 19th Annual International Business Awards® Integrated Mobile Experience and HR & Employee Experience sub-categories.

The highly-regarded Awards received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories. They are presented to companies that have excelled in their respective industries.

The recognition highlights Quest’s ability to simplify and centralize digital processes, enhance employee experience and improve organizational efficiency.

The pandemic quickened digital transformation within companies, and Globe was no exception. In the rush to digitize processes, employees found themselves dealing with up to 22 different internal apps, resulting in increased workload, lack of integration, and data accuracy issues. To streamline the process, employees shifted to using the app that was most familiar to them – Quest.

“Winning two gold Stevies is a testament to the incredible value that Quest brings to the table, especially during such an unprecedented time when companies need to pivot and transform rapidly. Quest offers a seamless employee experience, resulting in a more productive, efficient, and motivated workforce,” said Jowee Jael-De Leon, Head of Digital People Experience.

Quest started as an award-winning corporate app that simplified training. Eventually, its system was redeveloped and re-designed to house the functions of all external applications, operating as a centralized hub.

With its modern, minimalist user interface (UI) and single sign-on technology that works with facial recognition and fingerprint identification, Quest now serves as an employee’s work-life companion. It is used for recruitment, onboarding, daily operations, performance management, learning and development, educational entertainment, leadership and talent management, all the way to offboarding.

The use of apps such as Quest is in line with Globe’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9 for Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure. Globe is committed to upholding the United Nations Global Compact principles and contributing to the 10 UN SDGs.

Quest’s win in the Stevie® Awards is a recognition of the app’s transformative role in the employee experience. It has become an essential tool in the new digital era– improving employee experience, growing the talent pipeline, enhancing work efficiency, building a learning culture, and igniting wellness transformation.

